Liverpool transfer news: Reds could strike 'impossible' £60.6m deal for Mo Salah replacement

By Ben Knapton | 10 May 2026 07:50

Liverpool must fork out €70m (£60.6m) if they wish to sign Francisco Conceicao from Juventus to replace Mohamed Salah, according to a report.

The Salah-less Reds missed the chance to wrap up Champions League football on Saturday lunchtime, as they were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Calum McFarlane's Chelsea in the early Premier League kickoff.

Salah watched on helplessly at Anfield due to a hamstring injury, although there is hope that the 33-year-old will be fit to return before the end of the season and thus has not played his last game for Liverpool.

However, Liverpool chiefs are now planning for life without Salah, whose understudy Federico Chiesa has been a bit-part figure for two years, while Jeremie Frimpong has not convinced this term either.

Twenty-three-year-old Portuguese attacker Conceicao has apparently been identified as a potential successor, but the Juventus man would prove to be significantly more expensive than Salah.

Liverpool warned off 'impossible' £60.6m Francisco Conceicao deal

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Juve have slapped a £60.6m price tag on the head of the former Porto winger, who is under contract at the club for another four years.

Conceicao spent the 2024-25 season on loan at Juventus, who made his stay permanent in a £27.7m deal last summer, but the attacker has not lit up Serie A this term.

Conceicao has only managed four goals and four assists from 40 games in all tournaments, but Juventus nevertheless believe he is a 'justified investment' and would demand a major profit to sanction a sale.

The Bianconeri have earmarked the 23-year-old as a player with 'enormous potential', and he is expected to be a 'surefire' pick for the Portugal squad for the 2026 World Cup.

The chances of Liverpool poaching him from Juventus could even be 'impossible', but the Premier League champions are monitoring developments regardless.

Last month, Conceicao responded to the rumours linking him with Liverpool, who are also scoping out a number of other potential Salah replacements.

What other Mo Salah successors could Liverpool sign?

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Conceicao is not believed to be near the top of Liverpool's Salah successor shortlist - understandably so given his lack of consistency in front of goal this season.

Instead, the Reds have been more heavily linked with RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande, who is now understood to be Arne Slot's priority for the 2026-27 season.

Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola and Sporting Lisbon's Francisco Trincao - Conceicao's international teammate - have also been mentioned as potential long-term replacements for the legendary Salah.

Liverpool play their penultimate game of the 2025-26 season away to Aston Villa on Friday, before rounding off the campaign at home to Brentford on May 24.