Lionel Messi sets news MLS record as Inter Miami hit four four past Toronto

By Ben Sully | 10 May 2026 01:43

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi set a new MLS record in Saturday's 4-2 victory over Toronto FC at BMO Field.

Rodrigo De Paul scored the only goal of the first period, before Messi provided assists for Luis Suarez and Sergio Reguilon as Inter Miami took their tally to three.

Messi then put his own name on the scoresheet, exchanging possession with De Paul before placing the ball beyond Luka Gavran.

Toronto's Emilio Aristizabal reduced Inter Miami's lead with a late brace, but he could not prevent the Herons from claiming their sixth MLS win of the season (D4, L2).

LET’S GOOO! Our captain for the 4th goal ©️? pic.twitter.com/sAe7BW6gRv — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 9, 2026

Messi creates MLS history in latest Inter Miami victory

Not only did Messi inspire his team to victory, but he also achieved the latest individual record in his glittering career.

As a result of his goal and two assists, he became the fastest player to reach 100 regular-season goal contributions, surpassing the record previously held by Toronto legend Sebastian Giovinco.

The Italian hit 58 goals and 42 assists in his first 95 regular-season games, 31 more than it took Messi to hit the milestone.

The Argentine's century is made up of 59 goals and 41 assists in 64 regular-season outings since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023.

One of one. ? pic.twitter.com/GF7Y8P9o8t — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 9, 2026

How many goals has Messi scored this season?

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has now scored a total of nine goals across his 11 MLS appearances this season.

Those nine strikes leave Messi in third spot in the 2026 MLS scoring charts, along with Nashville SC striker Sam Surridge.

The 38-year-old is just one goal behind FC Dallas's Petar Musa and the MLS's leading scorer, Chicago Fire forward Hugo Cuypers.

Messi will be hoping to add to his tally when Inter Miami head to TQL Stadium for Wednesday's clash with FC Cincinnati.