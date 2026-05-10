Sunday’s Bundesliga predictions and previews including Koln vs. Heidenheim, Hamburger vs. Freiburg, Mainz vs. Union Berlin

By Anthony Nolan | 10 May 2026 00:10 , Last updated: 10 May 2026 00:10

Today's Bundesliga predictions include kick off with Europa League finalists Freiburg away to Hamburger SV, before a crucial clash in the relegation battle when FC Koln host bottom-of-the-table Heidenheim.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Europa League finalists Freiburg return to Bundesliga action against Hamburger SV, who will welcome them to Volksparkstadion on Sunday.

Seventh-placed Freiburg have 44 points compared to 12th-placed Hamburger's tally of 34 points, and the away side currently occupy the Conference League spot with just two league fixtures remaining.

We say: Hamburger SV 1-1 Freiburg

Though Hamburger managed to win last time out, they have found it difficult to consistently pick up positive results.

Freiburg will still want to qualify for Europe through their domestic league, but after tiresome exploits in the Europa League on Thursday, it would not be surprising if they encountered difficulties on Sunday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Hamburger SV vs. Freiburg, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / HMB-Media

Hanging on by a thread in the Bundesliga, resurgent relegation favourites Heidenheim will travel to take on promoted side FC Koln at RheinEnergieStadion on Sunday.

The Billy Goats are looking for their first win in four games this weekend, while FCH could make it three wins from five.

We say: FC Koln 1-2 Heidenheim

Koln have been resilient in recent weeks, but they have found wins hard to come by, and it remains to be seen whether they can muster the level of performance required to withstand a motivated Heidenheim.

FCH have enjoyed an impressive resurgence as the campaign has reached its climax, and they could bolster their fight for survival with another three points on Sunday.

> Click here to read our full preview for FC Koln vs. Heidenheim, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / Uwe Anspach, PictureAlliance

Union Berlin’s trailblazing head coach Marie-Louise Eta is still on the hunt for her first win in the job, and her next opportunity comes away at Mainz 05 this Sunday night.

Die Eisernen are in the midst of a six-match winless run in the Bundesliga, while Mainz will be hoping for a big result in their final home game of the season.

We say: Mainz 05 1-1 Union Berlin

Union Berlin showed a lot of fight against Koln last weekend, but their poor start to games in recent times is becoming a worry.

Nevertheless, we are backing the visitors to earn a point against a Mainz side that boasts the joint second-worst home record in the Bundesliga.

> Click here to read our full preview for Mainz vs. Union Berlin, including team news and possible lineups