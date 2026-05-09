Preview: Vitoria de Guimaraes vs Casa Pia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 09 May 2026 23:59 , Last updated: 10 May 2026 00:01

Relegation-threatened Casa Pia will be out to secure their first win since February when they visit the Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques to face Vitoria de Guimaraes in the penultimate round of the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Monday.

While the home side will be aiming to make it three wins on the trot, Os Gansos are aware that anything less than a positive result here could see their hopes of guaranteed safety go down the drain.

Match preview

Vitoria de Guimaraes fell flat on their face in a bid for a third consecutive league victory last Monday when they suffered a 5-1 defeat against Sporting Lisbon at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Goncalo Inacio, Daniel Braganca, Maximiliano Araujo, Luis Javier Suarez and Luis Guilherme all hit the target to put Sporting in a commanding lead before Zeno Debast scored an 85th-minute own goal to gift the visitors a consolation.

Despite their disappointing display at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, Gil Lameiras’s men have put together a solid run of results in the season’s run-in, claiming three wins and one draw from their last five matches while scoring 10 goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Vitoria de Guimaraes could seal a top-half finish for the 10th consecutive season with a win this weekend, as they sit eighth in the Primeira Liga standings with 42 points from their 32 games, level on points with seven-placed Moreirense.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

At the opposite end of the table, Casa Pia dropped three huge points in the relegation dogfight last Sunday when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against fellow strugglers Tondela at the Estádio Municipal de Rio Maior.

In a heated contest that saw Cassiano and Jeremy Livolant receive their marching orders, Bebeto’s 68th-minute penalty proved to be the difference, as Tondela held on to see out their first win since February and keep their survival hopes well and truly alive.

Casa Pia have now failed to taste victory in 10 consecutive matches since a 3-2 victory over Arouca on February 14, including successive defeats against Braga, Gil Vicente and most recently Tondela in their last three outings.

A lack of cutting edge at the attacking end of the pitch has proven central to this dismal run of form, with Alvaro Pacheco’s men failing to find the back of the net in six of their last 10 matches while scoring four and shipping 15 across that stretch.

Casa Pia have lost 16 of their 32 Primeira Liga matches so far while claiming five wins and 11 draws to collect 26 points and sit 18th in the table, two points behind 15th-placed Estrela Amadora just above the relegation playoff spot.

Vitoria de Guimaraes Primeira Liga form:

L

W

D

W

W

L

Casa Pia Primeira Liga form:

D

L

D

L

L

L

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Barring any late fitness issue, Vitoria de Guimaraes will head into Sunday’s matchup with a clean bill of health, giving C the luxury of a full strength squad at his disposal.

Nelson Oliveira missed the game against Sporting Lisbon last time out after coming off injured late in the 2-0 victory over Rio Ave on April 25, but the 34-year-old striker should feature on Monday.

Casa Pia will have to cope without the attacking duo of Cassiano and 28-year-old Livolant, who are both suspended after following their sending off against Tondela last time out.

On the injury front, veteran defender Jose Fonte has missed the last six games since coming off injured against Estrela in March and the 42-year-old is also out of contention for Os Gansos.

Veteran goalkeeper Ricardo Batista has also been sidelined since February through a severe injury and the 39-year-old will also play no part at the Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques.

Vitoria de Guimaraes possible starting lineup:

Silva; Maga, Viondi, Balieiro, Mendes; Sousa, Beni; Nogueira, Samu, Saviolo; Gustavo

Casa Pia possible starting lineup:

Sequeira; Sousa, Geraldes, Silva; Rosas, Brito, Mohamed, Larrazabal; Marques, Cassiano, Livolant

We say: Vitoria de Guimaraes 2-0 Casa Pia

Casa Pia are fully aware that it is now or never in their quest to finish above the relegation zone and we expect them to throw the kitchen sink at the Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques.

Coming off a humbling defeat against Sporting, Guimaraes will be looking to bounce back this weekend, and given the gulf in quality and depth between the two teams, we are backing them to come away with all three points, extending their recent home form.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.