Preview: Vasco da Gama vs Athletico Paranaense - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 09 May 2026 23:11

This Sunday, May 10, Vasco da Gama welcome Athletico Paranaense to Sao Januario in Rio de Janeiro for a Brasileirao round 15 clash that pits together two teams experiencing contrasting fortunes in the competition.

Vasco head into the encounter searching for greater consistency after a difficult sequence of league results left them in the lower half of the table and under growing pressure to deliver in front of their home supporters, although recent positive performances in the Copa Sudamericana have helped restore some confidence within the squad.

Athletico Paranaense, on the other hand, arrive in a far more comfortable position in the standings, beginning the round inside the top half and still harbouring ambitions of pushing closer to the top four, while despite travelling without several key players, the Furacao remain confident of taking points away from home thanks to their defensive organisation and strong overall campaign.

Match preview

Under Odair Hellmann, Athletico Paranaense have put together one of the most consistent campaigns in the Brasileirao, sitting fifth in the table with 23 points from 14 matches after recording seven victories, while also boasting one of the division’s strongest defensive records with only 15 goals conceded.

The Furacao strengthened their position with a 3-1 victory over Vitoria in the 13th round, a match in which Kevin Viveros scored twice, but their momentum suffered a setback in the following round after a frustrating goalless draw against Gremio at the Arena da Baixada.

That result came at a heavy cost for the Parana side, as leading scorer Viveros, right winger Benavidez, left winger Esquivel and head coach Odair Hellmann were all suspended, forcing assistant manager Fabio Moreno to take charge from the touchline at Sao Januario, while the absence of Viveros — responsible for 40 per cent of Athletico’s league goals with eight strikes — represents the biggest blow to the visitors.

Athletico’s difficulties are further highlighted by their poor away form, with the club failing to win on the road in the Brasileirao since defeating Internacional in the opening round, leaving them on a five-match winless streak away from home, and despite the absences of several key figures, Moreno is expected to retain the team’s familiar 3-4-3 system.

Historically, Vasco da Gama hold the advantage in this fixture, winning 24 of the 56 meetings between the two sides compared to Athletico’s 18 victories, while 14 matches have ended level, although their most recent Brasileirao meeting in May 2024 saw Athletico secure a 1-0 win at the Ligga Arena, and another victory here would keep pressure on Sao Paulo in the race for a Copa Libertadores place.

© Imago / Pera Photo Press

Vasco, meanwhile, begin the 15th round in 13th place with 17 points from 14 matches after registering four wins, five draws and five defeats, a return that leaves Renato Gaucho’s side only two points clear of the relegation zone despite scoring 20 league goals this season.

Their inconsistency has been particularly evident away from home, where Vasco remain without a victory in six league matches, and their last two Brasileirao outings summed up their campaign, beginning with a defeat to Corinthians at Itaquera despite playing most of the second half with a numerical advantage before a dramatic 2-2 draw against Flamengo at the Maracana in which Hugo Moura rescued a point with a diving header deep into stoppage time after Vasco had trailed 2-0.

While Vasco’s league form continues to fluctuate, Renato Gaucho’s squad rotation strategy has brought success in the Copa Sudamericana, where the club lead Group G after a commanding 3-0 home victory and an impressive comeback win away to Audax Italiano in Chile.

At Sao Januario, Vasco traditionally enjoy strong form against Athletico Paranaense, having won 16 of their 25 home meetings while drawing seven and losing only twice, and with several rested players returning after the Copa Sudamericana fixtures, the passionate home support is expected to play a decisive role as Vasco chase a victory that would move them further away from danger in the lower half of the table.

Vasco da Gama Brasileiro form:

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Vasco da Gama form (all competitions):

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Athletico Paranaense form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Athletico Paranaense travel to Sao Januario with five confirmed absentees, including Brasileirao top scorer Kevin Viveros, whose eight league goals account for 40 per cent of the club’s total in the competition, while right winger Benavidez is also suspended through yellow-card accumulation, Lucas Esquivel misses out after being sent off against Gremio, and Julimar alongside Jadson remain sidelined through injury.

The visitors will also be without head coach Odair Hellmann, who serves a touchline suspension after receiving his third yellow card of the campaign, meaning assistant manager Fabio Moreno will lead the side from the dugout.

While the absences of Viveros, Esquivel and Benavidez are expected to force adjustments within the attacking setup despite Athletico maintaining their preferred 3-4-3 formation, with Joao Cruz, Bruninho and Renan Peixoto likely to form the front line.

Renato Gaucho is also dealing with selection problems ahead of the clash at Sao Januario, as Vasco da Gama will be without four confirmed players, including suspended duo Paulo Henrique and Cauan Barros following the draw with Flamengo, while Jair and Mateus Carvalho continue their recovery from injury.

Vasco’s changes are already beginning to take shape, with Puma Rodriguez set to replace Paulo Henrique at right back and Hugo Moura — scorer of the dramatic equaliser in the derby against Flamengo — expected to strengthen the midfield, while at left back, Cuiabano has recovered from a thigh problem and is competing with Lucas Piton, who started the Copa Sudamericana match against Audax Italiano in Chile.

Vasco da Gama possible starting lineup:

Jardim; Rodriguez, Cuesta, Renan, Cuiabano; Moura, Mendes; Rojas, Gomez, David; Spinelli

Athletico Paranaense possible starting lineup:

Santos; Dias, Teran, Aguirre; Gilberto, Portilla, Gustavo, Mendoza; Bruninho, Cruz, Peixoto

We say: Vasco da Gama 2-1 Athletico Paranaense

Vasco arrive for the fixture in encouraging form following consecutive Copa Sudamericana victories — a 3-0 win over Olimpia and a 2-1 comeback triumph away to Audax Italiano — performances that have highlighted the growing influence of players such as Spinelli and Matheus Franca, while the atmosphere at Sao Januario is expected to further boost the home side’s momentum.

For Athletico Paranaense, however, the challenge becomes significantly more difficult without suspended striker Kevin Viveros, whose goals have been central to their strong league campaign, and with the visitors already struggling away from the Arena da Baixada this season, Vasco appear well positioned to take advantage and edge a closely contested encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.