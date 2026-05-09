Preview: Corinthians vs Sao Paulo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 09 May 2026 22:29

Corinthians and Sao Paulo will meet this Sunday, May 10, at the Neo Quimica Arena in the 15th round of the Brasileirao, with the first Majestoso of the 2026 season arriving as one of the most one-sided editions of the derby in recent years due to the vastly different situations of the two rivals in the league table.

The rivals head into the clash in sharply contrasting positions, with Sao Paulo firmly inside the top four while Corinthians sit in the relegation zone, adding even greater significance to one of Brazilian football’s biggest fixtures as both sides look to strengthen their respective campaigns.

Match preview

Corinthians head into another edition of the Majestoso amid a season of sharp contrasts, sitting 17th in the Brasileirao with 15 points from 14 matches after recording three wins, six draws and five defeats, with their slide into the relegation zone confirmed by a 2-1 loss away to Mirassol last Sunday that also ended the unbeaten run they had established since Fernando Diniz took charge in April.

Their fortunes in the Copa Libertadores, however, tell a completely different story, as Corinthians lead Group E with ten points from four matches after winning three and drawing one, while last Wednesday’s dramatic 1-1 comeback draw against Independiente Santa Fe in Bogota — secured by Gustavo Henrique’s stoppage-time equaliser in the 47th minute of the second half — confirmed their place in the round of 16 and made them the first Brazilian club to qualify for the knockout stages.

Corinthians’ recent form continues to underline their competitiveness across the Brasileirao, Copa Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, with Diniz overseeing five wins, three draws and only one defeat in nine matches in charge.

While prior to the setback against Mirassol, the side had put together a run of five victories and two draws without conceding a goal — a rare level of defensive consistency in recent years.

At the Neo Quimica Arena, Corinthians have appeared particularly solid under Diniz, beginning with a goalless draw against Palmeiras in the Brasileirao before following it up with victories over Santa Fe, Vasco and Penarol.

Consecutive clean sheets in their last two home fixtures have further reinforced the sense that Itaquera is once again becoming a fortress ahead of the derby clash.

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

On the other side, Roger Machado’s Sao Paulo arrive in far more stable form, occupying fourth place in the Brasileirao with 24 points from 14 rounds after collecting seven wins, three draws and four defeats, leaving them just three points behind second-placed Flamengo and firmly in the race near the top of the table.

Their away record, however, paints a less convincing picture, with Sao Paulo winning only three, drawing one and losing four matches on the road, a contrast to their overall league form that raises concerns ahead of another difficult derby assignment away from home.

That concern is heightened by their recent visits to Itaquera, where they drew 1-1 in the Paulistao in January after previously suffering a 3-1 defeat to Corinthians at the Neo Quimica Arena during the 34th round of the 2025 Brasileirao campaign.

In cup competition, though, Sao Paulo remain unbeaten, and their most recent outing saw a heavily rotated side secure a goalless draw away to O'Higgins in Chile during the fourth round of the Copa Sudamericana, a result that kept them top of Group C on eight points while maintaining their perfect defensive record in the tournament.

Sao Paulo now face a Corinthians side whose domestic inconsistency has been balanced by growing strength at home, and it is this more reliable version of Fernando Diniz’s team at the Neo Quimica Arena that Roger Machado’s men must overcome if they are to continue their impressive campaign with a positive derby result.

Corinthians Brasileiro form:

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Corinthians form (all competitions):

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Sao Paulo Brasileiro form:

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Sao Paulo form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Corinthians are dealing with several important absences across the squad, with Memphis Depay continuing his rehabilitation from a left thigh injury, while Vitinho remains sidelined with hip pain and Kayke is also unavailable for selection.

In midfield, Andre serves a suspension imposed by the Brazilian football disciplinary tribunal, Allan misses out through yellow-card accumulation, and Charles is still recovering from a heel injury.

Defensively, centre-back Pedro Tchoca is receiving treatment for a groin issue, while left-back Hugo continues his recovery following surgery on the meniscus in his right knee.

Sao Paulo, meanwhile, have no suspended players but continue to battle a lengthy injury list, with Marcos Antonio ruled out until the end of May because of a thigh problem.

Alan Franco is still unavailable with a groin injury, and right-back Lucas Ramon sidelined after sustaining a calf issue, while Lucas Moura, Pablo Maia, Maik, Rafael Toloi and Ryan Francisco also remain absent.

Corinthians possible starting lineup:

Souza; Matheuzinho, Paulista, Henrique, Bidu; Raniele, Bidon, Carrillo (Matheus Pereira or Kaio Cesar), Garro; Alberto, Lingard

Sao Paulo possible starting lineup:

Rafael; Cedric, Doria, Sabino, Wendell; Bobadilla, Danielzinho, Cauly; Luciano, Artur, Calleri

We say: Corinthians 1-0 Sao Paulo

The circumstances surrounding the derby appear to favour Corinthians, as their increasing solidity at Itaquera under Fernando Diniz, combined with Sao Paulo’s inconsistent away form and the recent head-to-head record, points towards a narrow home victory.

Although Sao Paulo possess enough attacking quality to threaten and potentially find the net, Corinthians’ compact defensive structure and the influence of the home crowd at the Neo Química Arena are likely to prove decisive in what should be a closely contested encounter.

A victory would provide Corinthians with a desperately needed boost in the league table while further restoring the Neo Química Arena’s growing reputation as a fortress under Diniz.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.