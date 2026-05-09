Preview: Mirassol vs Chapecoense - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 09 May 2026 22:05 , Last updated: 09 May 2026 22:06

Mirassol welcome Chapecoense to Estadio Jose Maria de Campos Maia on Sunday in round 15 of the 2026 Brasileiro campaign.

The Lions of the Interior sit 18th with 12 points from 13 games, but arrive in fine form after beating Corinthians in the league and LDU in the Copa Libertadores last Thursday.

Chapecoense, rock bottom with just eight points, head into this fixture on a run of 12 consecutive winless games in the Brasileiro.

Their only victory came on matchday one; since then, they have suffered seven defeats and five draws. The club remain rooted to the foot of the table, and manager Fabio Matias is still searching for his first win in charge.

Match preview

Mirassol have endured two contrasting phases this season. After a poor start in the Brasileiro—just one win in the first ten rounds—Rafael Guanaes’s side were widely tipped for relegation. However, a recent upturn has transformed the mood at the club.

In their last three Brasileiro matches, the Lions notched wins over Corinthians and Internacional, ending a lengthy winless run. That form has restored a competitive edge and revived the qualities that defined their excellent 2025 campaign—organisation, intensity, and home confidence.

Their historic Copa Libertadores run has also contributed to Mirassol’s progress in 2026. In their first continental campaign, the club lead Group G with nine points from four matches. Last Thursday’s 2-0 win over LDU further underlined their strength at the Maiao.

Mirassol boast a 100% home record in the Libertadores and, counting their win over Corinthians in the last Brasileiro round, have won four of their last five home matches.

Rafael Guanaes’s main challenge is managing player fatigue. Mirassol have been rotating between the Brasileiro, Copa do Brasil, and Copa Libertadores in recent weeks with limited recovery time. The heavy workload must be carefully managed, but the urgent need to collect points before the World Cup break and escape the relegation zone remains paramount.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Chapecoense, meanwhile, are enduring their toughest spell of the season. The crisis has lasted around three months, and Fabio Matias—appointed at the start of April—is still searching for his first Brasileiro win. The manager inherited a squad with clear structural issues at both ends of the pitch.

The numbers paint a bleak picture: Chapecoense have the joint-worst defence in the Brasileiro alongside Botafogo, conceding 26 goals in 13 rounds, and have scored only 12—the division’s second-worst attacking record. Conceding nearly two goals per game makes any consistent climb away from the relegation places extremely difficult.

Defensive fragility remains a concern: of their 26 goals conceded, 17 have come in the second half. On several occasions, Chape have been level or ahead at half-time, only to fall apart after the break and end up on the losing side.

That was the case against RB Bragantino last time out: Chapecoense led 1-0 at half-time but failed to hold on, losing 2-1. The team struggles to respond when the opposition increases attacking pressure.

Their away form is also a major concern. Chapecoense are winless on the road in Serie A this season, with three draws and four defeats from seven away matches. Now they face a Mirassol side rebuilding their home strength with strong recent results in both the Brasileiro and Libertadores.

The table situation heightens the pressure on both sides. Mirassol have the chance to reach 15 points and draw level on games played with their direct rivals, keeping alive a genuine chance of escaping the relegation zone this round.

For Chapecoense, the situation is more critical. They already trail Santos—the first side outside the bottom four—by seven points, and urgently need a win to avoid falling further adrift of their survival rivals. At this stage, draws are of little use to the Catarinense club.

Mirassol Brasileiro form:

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Mirassol form (all competitions):

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D

L

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Chapecoense Brasileiro form:

D

L

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Chapecoense form (all competitions):

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W

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W

Team News

© Imago / Fotoarena

Mirassol enter Sunday’s match with significant absentees, particularly in attack. Negueba, the team’s standout performer in the Brasileiro so far, suffered a knee ligament injury and is not expected to play again in 2026. Igor Carius and Yuri Lara are also sidelined with fitness problems.

In defence, Lucas Oliveira is a doubt after experiencing knee pain before the LDU game. On the positive side, Rafael Guanaes welcomes back Joao Victor, who served a suspension in the Libertadores, and he is expected to partner Willian Machado at centre-back. Reinaldo also returns after missing the last round for personal reasons.

Shaylon is also back after serving his suspension against Corinthians. The midfielder is competing with Carlos Eduardo for the creative role on the right flank—a selection that could reshape Mirassol’s attack on Sunday.

Chapecoense’s defensive absentees are a major concern: centre-backs Rafael Thyere (thigh injury) and Bruno Leonardo (suspension) are both out.

Eduardo Doma, however, returns from suspension and is available for the backline. Mauricio Garcez remains out with a thigh injury, while Robert and Bruno Matias continue their recovery.

Mirassol possible starting lineup:

Walter; Igor Formiga, Victor, Machado, Reinaldo; Aldo, Denilson; Alesson, Shaylon, Eduardo; Luis

Chapecoense possible starting lineup:

Anderson; Caetano, Paulo, Doma; Everton, Camilo, Vitor, Pacheco; Marcinho, Bolasie, Enio

We say: Mirassol 2-0 Chapecoense

Mirassol are in superb form at the Maiao, boasting an excellent recent home record. Chapecoense, by contrast, arrive without a win in 12 Brasileiro matches, with the worst defence in the league and no away victories.

Even allowing for potential fatigue from midweek Libertadores action, the Lions of the Interior show more organisation and confidence, and are fancied to justify their status as favourites.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.