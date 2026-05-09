Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'monitoring' £45.9m striker brutally axed from squad

By Ben Knapton | 09 May 2026 23:04

Chelsea have reportedly emerged as shock suitors for ex-Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez, whose time at Al-Hilal is nearing an end.

The Uruguay international formerly held the title of Liverpool's most expensive player, having moved to Anfield from Benfica in a club-record deal that could have reached £85m.

However, Nunez failed to cut the mustard on a consistent basis under Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot, registering 40 goals and 26 assists in 143 games and departing for Al-Hilal in a £45.9m deal last summer.

Nunez came up with a respectable 14 goal involvements in his first 24 games for the Saudi Pro League giants, but he was brutally cut from Simone Inzaghi's squad earlier this year following the arrival of Karim Benzema.

The 26-year-old has therefore not played a single club match since February, although he was selected for March's Uruguay squad and may be in with an outside chance of going to the World Cup despite his lack of minutes.

Chelsea 'monitoring' Darwin Nunez situation

© Imago

Nunez's contract with Al-Hilal runs for another two years, but the South American is poised to depart this summer and could be offered a surprise route back to the Premier League.

According to The Mirror, Chelsea are among three clubs monitoring Nunez's situation, and they could be offered the chance to sign him as a free agent this summer.

Nunez and Al-Hilal have supposedly agreed to sever ties at the end of the season, although it is not clear whether the Saudi side will demand a transfer fee or sanction his exit for nothing.

Either way, Chelsea have been alerted to developments, although Newcastle United and Juventus are also keen on the former Liverpool man as they bid to bolster their frontlines.

Is Darwin Nunez what Chelsea need?

© Imago

Nunez was not a failure in the Premier League, as 41 goal contributions from 95 matches comes in at just under one every two games - a decent output for a centre-forward.

However, Liverpool's £85m agreement demanded more than just 'decent', and any striker aiming to become first choice at Chelsea must be producing better numbers in the final third.

Nunez playing no club matches for almost half a season could also have a severely negative impact, as Liverpool's Alexander Isak has been beset by injuries since going on strike in the summer and missing pre-season.

Chelsea could also not match Nunez's weekly £373,555 wage packet at Al-Hilal, although the forward will no doubt recognise that he would have to accept a salary decrease back in the UK.

Nunez has Premier League experience and overall experience on his side, but there are more cons than pros to bringing the South American to Stamford Bridge.