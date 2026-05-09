Chelsea live to regret £24.7m transfer failure as Bournemouth star sets new Premier League record

By Ben Knapton | 09 May 2026 17:08

Bournemouth set a new unique Premier League record during Saturday's clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage thanks to Rayan's landmark goal.

Following Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the lunchtime kickoff, Andoni Iraola's men knew that a positive result against the Cottagers would keep their Champions League hopes alive for at least one more week.

The Cherries were dealt an early setback in the English capital, though, as Ryan Christie received a straight red card which will rule him out of the clash with Manchester City on the penultimate matchday.

However, the match became 10 vs. 10 not long after, as Joachim Andersen was also dismissed for a poor challenge on Adrien Truffert, and Bournemouth soon took advantage.

Nineteen-year-old hotshot Rayan opened the scoring with a thunderous strike in the 53rd minute, working the ball onto his left foot and picking out the bottom corner from 25 yards.

Rayan makes Premier League history with stunning Bournemouth goal

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

In doing so, the Brazilian talent found the back of the net for the third game running in the Premier League, having also registered in the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace and 2-2 draw with Leeds United.

Earlier this season, fellow 19-year-old Eli Junior Kroupi scored in three successive Premier League games in October, coincidentally also netting against Palace and Leeds as well as Nottingham Forest.

Following Rayan's goal at Craven Cottage, Bournemouth have now become the first-ever Premier League team to have two different teenagers score in three consecutive matches.

The 10-man Cherries clung on to secure all three points in that 1-0 win over Marco Silva's side, extending their unbeaten run to 16 games and keeping them sixth in the Premier League table, just three points shy of Aston Villa in fifth.

Bournemouth now have a 10-day break before they face Man City on May 19, and their final game of the 2025-26 season comes away to Nottingham Forest on May 24.

Rayan: The one that got away for Chelsea

© Imago / Sportimage

Chelsea's draw with Liverpool earlier today was a praiseworthy result, especially with the Blues lacking a single out-and-out winger for the trip to Anfield.

Pedro Neto, Alejandro Garnacho, Estevao Willian, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Jesse Derry and Jamie Gittens were all unavailable to Calum McFarlane, and it is not clear if either of the former two could return in time to face Man City in the FA Cup final.

Meanwhile, Gittens and Garnacho have disappointed this season with just six Premier League goal involvements between them, and Mudryk - who has not played since 2024 - is currently contesting a four-year doping ban.

Down on the South Coast, Rayan has now produced seven direct contributions in just 13 matches since his £24.7m January move from Vasco da Gama, prior to which he was linked with a transfer to Chelsea.

The Blues failed in that particular South American mission, though, and given the struggles faced by Mudryk, Garnacho and Gittens, Rayan is most certainly the one that got away for Chelsea.