Chelsea reportedly set their sights on a new 19-year-old 'jewel' from South America after Estevao's promising start to life in a Blues shirt.

Chelsea are both in hot pursuit of a talented 19-year-old Vasco da Gama forward, according to a report.

The Blues have tapped into the South American market for promising youngsters of late, most notably bringing Brazilian starlet Estevao to the club from Palmeiras this summer.

The 18-year-old has already started four Premier League matches for Enzo Maresca's men in the 2025-26 campaign, registering one assist in their 5-1 derby drubbing of West Ham United in August.

Estevao was also named in the first XI for Saturday's home clash with Brighton & Hove Albion, but he was taken off shortly after Trevoh Chalobah's red card in that disheartening 3-1 home loss to the Seagulls.

The Club World Cup winners also completed deals for fellow South Americans Aaron Anselmino and Kendry Paez - who are on loan at Borussia Dortmund and Strasbourg respectively - and they have supposedly set their sights on another 'jewel' from across the Atlantic.

Who is Chelsea-linked Rayan?

According to BolaVIP, Chelsea are one of the Premier League clubs interested in signing Vasco da Gama attacker Rayan, who has been going from strength to strength in his homeland over the past couple of years.

At 19 years old, the 2006-born phenom has already made 83 appearances for Vasco da Gama across all competitions, registering 15 goals and two assists for the Brazilian outfit in the process.

Rayan boasts seven goals from 23 appearances in the Brasileiro - the top flight of Brazilian football - during the 2025 season, and the teenager has also achieved some notable feats at international level.

The Vasco talent has won both the Under-17 and Under-20 South American Championship with Brazil, scoring five goals in the former tournament in 2023 to take home the Golden Boot.

Rayan - who stands at 6ft 1in tall - is most comfortable on the right-hand side of the attack, but the youngster also has experience playing off the left and through the middle.

Vasco's Rayan stance 'revealed' amid Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion interest

Chelsea are not alone in the race for Rayan, though, as the report adds that Brighton & Hove Albion have also taken a liking to the Brazil Under-20 international.

Ipswich Town and Southampton were linked with a move for Rayan last year too, but the two clubs' relegation to the Championship has likely extinguished their chances of beating Chelsea to a deal.

Vasco are not in a strong negotiating position when it comes to the attacker either, as he is only under contract with the club until New Year's Eve 2026, but the South American outfit are working to extend his terms.

However, even if an agreement cannot be found with Rayan's camp to prolong his stay, Vasco supposedly intend to resist offers during the winter transfer window and keep hold of the winger until at least the summer of 2026.