Preview: Sporting Lisbon vs Vitoria de Guimaraes - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 02 May 2026 01:06

Faltering Sporting Lisbon look to return to winning ways when they welcome Vitoria de Guimaraes to Estadio Jose Alvalade on Sunday evening.

In the space of two weeks, the Lions have seen their title push fade into a battle to secure Champions League qualification, while the Conquerors have found renewed momentum in their pursuit of a top-half finish.

Match preview

Only a fortnight ago, Sporting’s hopes of winning a third successive Primeira Liga crown were still alive, with the Lions sitting second and five points behind leaders Porto, who had played a game more.

However, a last-gasp defeat in the Derby de Lisboa allowed Benfica to leapfrog Rui Borges’ side into second before further points were dropped in a draw at bottom-placed AVS and a 2-2 stalemate at home to 17th-placed Tondela in their rescheduled fixture in midweek.

Sporting had moved two goals clear through Luis Suarez’s 62nd-minute opener and a Joao Silva own goal, and it appeared they were set for maximum points after goalkeeper Rui Silva saved a stoppage-time penalty, only for the hosts to concede twice afterwards, one of which came via Salvador Blopa inadvertently turning the ball into his own net.

That result leaves Borges’ men without a win in their last five matches across all competitions (D4, L1), a spell that also confirmed their Champions League elimination in the quarter-finals, although they did book their place in the Taca de Portugal final during that run.

Currently third in the Primeira Liga table with three games remaining, the Lions are no longer mathematically in the title race, given they are nine points behind leaders Porto, who also hold the superior head-to-head record.

Sporting are also two points adrift of second-placed Benfica, meaning Borges’ men can ill-afford another slip here as they chase Champions League qualification, though their home record offers encouragement after 11 wins from 15 league matches at Alvalade this season (D2, L2).

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Currently enjoying their strongest league spell since lifting the Taca da Liga in January, Vitoria have collected 10 points from the last 12 available, most recently beating Rio Ave 2-0 in Guimaraes courtesy of second-half goals from Samu and Tony Strata.

That win leaves Gil Lameiras’ men seventh in the standings, nine points behind fifth-placed Famalicao, who also hold the superior head-to-head advantage, confirming that the Conquerors will miss out on continental qualification for a second straight season.

Even so, Vitoria will be keen to finish strongly, and the Conquerors make this weekend's trip to Lisbon buoyed by the fact that the Little Whites have avoided defeat in their last two away matches – drawing at AVS before winning 1-0 at Gil Vicente – after previously losing five successive league games on the road.

The Guimaraes side have also tightened up defensively, conceding only once in their last four outings, and it remains to be seen how that backline copes against a Sporting team that has scored a league-high 77 goals.

Vitoria have also held their own in recent meetings, winning two of the last six clashes between the sides (D1, L3), including a 2-1 victory in their most recent encounter with the Lions in the Taca da Liga semi-final.

Sporting Lisbon Primeira Liga form:

W

W

W

L

D

D

Sporting Lisbon form (all competitions):

W

D

L

D

D

D

Vitoria de Guimaraes Primeira Liga form:

L

L

W

D

W

W

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Sporting’s midweek draw with Tondela saw Geny Catamo forced off late on, leaving the Mozambique winger a major doubt for this weekend.

Meanwhile, Ivan Fresneda, Morten Hjulmand, Goncalo Inacio, Fotis Ioannidis and Joao Simoes are all expected to remain sidelined as they continue recovering from their respective injuries.

Suarez’s strike last time out was his 25th Primeira Liga goal of the campaign, leaving him four clear of Benfica’s Vangelis Pavlidis in the Golden Boot race.

Meanwhile, Vitoria could again be without midfielder Alioune Ndoye, who has missed each of the last four matchday squads.

Gustavo Sa was forced off injured in the previous outing, making the attacker a doubt here, and if ruled out, veteran forward Nelson Oliveira could lead the line.

Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

Silva; Vangiannidis, Quaresma, Debast, Araujo; Braganca, Morita; Goncalves,Trincao, Quenda; Suarez

Vitoria de Guimaraes possible starting lineup:

Charles; Maga, Rivas, Balieiro, Mendes; Sousa, Beni; Camara, Samu, Saviolo; Oliveira

We say: Sporting Lisbon 2-1 Vitoria de Guimaraes

Sporting have looked vulnerable in recent weeks, but they know another slip-up would seriously damage their hopes of securing Champions League football.

With that urgency in mind, the Lions should find a way to edge this contest, although an in-form Vitoria side are likely to make life difficult for the hosts.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.