Preview: Sparta Rotterdam vs Go Ahead Eagles - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 02 May 2026 00:18 , Last updated: 02 May 2026 00:19

Sparta Rotterdam will host Go Ahead Eagles on Saturday at the Sparta Stadion Het Kasteel in Rotterdam in a crucial Eredivisie encounter.

The match carries added importance as both teams remain in contention for a top-eight finish, which would secure a place in the European play-offs.

Match preview

Sparta Rotterdam will look to revive their European ambitions when they host Go Ahead Eagles in their next Eredivisie fixture, with the race for a top-eight finish entering a decisive phase as only three matches remain in the 2025–26 campaign and every point proves crucial in the battle to secure a European play-off spot.

Sparta have spent much of the season punching above their weight and remain firmly in contention for a top-eight finish, but their recent form has left them with little margin for error.

Maurice Steijn’s side have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, managing just one win from their last six league outings, a difficult run that includes defeats against Ajax, Heerenveen, AZ Alkmaar, and most recently a crushing loss to relegation-threatened Telstar.

Their recent performances have further underlined this inconsistency, as they ended a six-game winless streak with a 2-0 victory over FC Volendam before being held to a goalless draw by NAC Breda and then suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat away to Telstar.

Across those fixtures, a lack of cutting edge in attack combined with defensive vulnerabilities has been a recurring issue, reflected in their negative goal difference despite maintaining a relatively strong league position.

Home advantage could prove key for Sparta in this encounter as they aim to stabilise their form and maintain their place in the top half, especially with their away performances dipping after failing to win in six consecutive trips, while their resilience at home has kept them competitive in the race for European qualification.

For Steijn, the priority will be restoring balance to his side by tightening up defensively and rediscovering the attacking fluency that brought earlier success, with the tightly packed table meaning even a single result could significantly impact their final position.

© Imago

Go Ahead Eagles will look to keep their slim hopes of a European play-off place alive when they travel to face Sparta Rotterdam in Sunday’s Eredivisie clash at Het Kasteel, with only a handful of matches remaining in the 2025–26 campaign and both sides locked in a tightly contested mid-table battle.

Melvin Boel’s men head into the fixture after a mixed but encouraging run of form, having won three of their last six Eredivisie matches alongside one draw and two defeats while also keeping four clean sheets, with their most recent outing—a goalless draw away at Groningen—highlighting the contrast between their home and away performances in 2026.

Although the Pride of the IJssel Kowet have struggled on the road this year, they remain one of the division’s more dangerous attacking teams when confidence is flowing.

Their emphatic 6-0 victory over NAC Breda in March and 5-0 demolition of PEC Zwolle in April showcased their attacking quality, with Go Ahead Eagles scoring 17 goals across a recent six-game spell, although inconsistency has continued to prevent them from mounting a stronger push toward the European places.

Recent meetings between the two clubs suggest Sunday’s encounter could be closely contested, as Sparta Rotterdam won the reverse fixture 3-0 earlier in the season, while Go Ahead Eagles had previously enjoyed a strong run in this fixture, including a 1-0 home win in February 2025 and a 2-1 away victory in September 2024.

Sparta Rotterdam Eredivisie form:

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Go Ahead Eagles Eredivisie form:

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Team News

© Imago / Pro Shots

Sparta Rotterdam continue to rely heavily on Tobias Lauritsen as their focal point in attack, with the Norwegian forward scoring 11 Eredivisie goals this season and sitting just two shy of matching his personal best tally of 13 for the club.

His physical presence and clinical finishing remain their most dependable outlet in a side that has struggled for goals in recent weeks.

The only concern for the Rotterdam outfit is the injury to Mike Kleijn, who has been sidelined since last month and slightly reduces their defensive depth.

For the visitors, long-term absentees Gerrit Nauber (leg), Pim Saathof (knee), and Robbin Weijenberg (ACL) all remain unavailable for Go Ahead Eagles.

Giovanni van Zwam and Yassir Rahmouni are also expected to miss out.

Sparta Rotterdam possible starting lineup:

Drommel; Martes, Young, Vianello; Baas, Kitolano; Van Bergen, Santos, Van Crooij; Zonneveld, Lauritsen

Go Ahead Eagles possible starting lineup:

De Busser; Sampsted, Adelgaard, Kramer, Dirksen; Meulensteen, Breum; Tengstedt, Edvardsen, Suray; Sigurdarson

We say: Sparta Rotterdam 2-1 Go Ahead Eagles

Despite their recent struggles, Sparta will view this fixture as an opportunity to regain momentum after their season drifted into uncertainty, with home matches offering a degree of stability even if results have not always followed.

Go Ahead Eagles arrive with a slightly clearer attacking identity despite consecutive goalless draws, as they retain the ability to score consistently, but their edge tends to soften away from home, which could hand the advantage to the hosts in what is expected to be a tight contest.