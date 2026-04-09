Preview: Sparta Rotterdam vs PSV Eindhoven - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 09 Apr 2026 20:43

Sparta Rotterdam welcome the newly crowned champions, PSV Eindhoven, to Het Kasteel on Saturday evening in an Eredivisie clash that holds far greater significance for the hosts.

While the visitors secured their third consecutive league title just last weekend, motivation remains high for Sparta, who are locked in a fierce battle to secure a place in the European competition play-offs.

Match preview

Sparta Rotterdam head into this fixture determined to defend their place in the top eight, with eighth position currently representing the final European play-off spot – they occupy that position at present, but only by the narrowest of margins, sitting just one point ahead of both Utrecht and Groningen.

After enduring a difficult six-match winless streak in the league (3D, 3L), during which they suffered defeats to Ajax, Heerenveen and AZ Alkmaar; Sparta managed to steady themselves with a 2-0 victory over FC Volendam; however, they were unable to build on that momentum and were held to a goalless draw by relegation-threatened NAC Breda last time out.

The story of Sparta’s campaign has largely been one of punching above their weight, and despite being the only team in the current top 11 with a negative goal difference (-12), their resilience and ability to grind out results against mid-table rivals have kept them firmly in the European conversation.

Manager Maurice Steijn will hope his side can capitalise on the possibility that PSV may ease off slightly after their recent title celebrations, with Sparta eager to take advantage of any lapse in concentration to claim what would be a notable result.

History, however, is not on their side, as Sparta have not beaten the champions in any competition since 2016, losing 14 times and drawing twice in that span, while they currently find themselves on a seven-match losing streak in this fixture.

© Imago

PSV arrive in Rotterdam as the undisputed kings of Dutch football this season, as their thrilling 4-3 victory over Utrecht, combined with Feyenoord failing to win against Volendam, confirmed the Eindhoven club as champions with five matches still remaining and a commanding 17-point lead at the summit.

Under the guidance of Peter Bosz, PSV have produced a dominant campaign, boasting the league’s most prolific attack with an impressive 82 goals scored in just 29 matches while winning 23 of those fixtures.

They have now secured the earliest Eredivisie title in terms of calendar date, surpassing their previous record set in 1978, and it also represents the fastest championship win in terms of matches played since Feyenoord’s triumph in the 1998-99 season.

The title marks PSV’s 24th league crown since the establishment of the Eredivisie in 1956-57 and their 12th since the turn of the century, more than any other Dutch club during that period.

With the championship already wrapped up and no further domestic or European commitments remaining, the focus for Bosz and his squad will likely shift to finishing the campaign strongly, though the manager may also use the remaining fixtures to rotate his squad and give opportunities to fringe players.

Sparta Rotterdam Eredivisie form:

L

L

D

L

W

D

PSV Eindhoven Eredivisie form:

W

W

W

L

L

W

PSV Eindhoven form (all competitions):

W

L

W

L

L

W

Team News

© Imago / ANP

Sparta Rotterdam have no major injury concerns ahead of this encounter, with Lushendry Martes the only player set to miss the match as he serves a suspension for accumulated yellow cards.

Much of the attacking responsibility will again fall on Norwegian striker Tobias Lauritsen, who leads Sparta’s scoring charts with 11 Eredivisie goals this season and sits just two shy of matching his personal best tally of 13 for the club.

PSV will travel without several key players, as Sergino Dest is currently dealing with a hamstring problem, while Jerdy Schouten, Ruben van Bommel and Alassane Plea are all sidelined due to knee injuries.

In the attacking department, Ismael Saibari has been one of PSV’s standout performers with 14 league goals this season, including a brace in the title-clinching match, while Guus Til has contributed 13 goals and also found the net in that decisive victory, and both players will be eager to add to their tallies as the champions look to finish the season in style.

Sparta Rotterdam possible starting lineup:

Drommel; Sambo, Martins Indi, Young, Quintero; Baas, Kitolano; van Bergen, van Crooij, Mito; Lauritsen

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Sildillia, Obispo, Flamingo, Junior; Veerman, Wanner, Saibari; Perisic, Pepi, Man

We say: Sparta Rotterdam 1-2 PSV Eindhoven

While PSV has already secured the silverware, their attacking depth and historical dominance over Sparta make them favorites.

Sparta will fight tooth and nail to protect their play-off position, and the atmosphere at Het Kasteel will be electric, but we expect a competitive game where the hosts manage to breach the visitors’ defence, but the champions' individual quality should eventually shine through to secure all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.