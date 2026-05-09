Tottenham transfer news: Roberto De Zerbi 'hot on heels' of £43.3m Serie A double deal

By Ben Knapton | 09 May 2026 23:46

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi is 'hot on the heels' of Roma pair Mile Svilar and Lorenzo Pellegrini ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Lilywhites cannot firm up their plans for the upcoming market while their division for 2026-27 remains a mystery, but their top-flight survival fate is now in their own hands.

Should West Ham United lose to Arsenal on Sunday and Tottenham beat Leeds United on Monday, De Zerbi's side would be four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone with two games remaining.

Back-to-back wins at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa have significantly lifted spirits within the camp, and have also allowed club chiefs to scope out ambitious targets in the hope that they will retain their perpetual Premier League status.

Tottenham target Roma pair in £43.3m double deal?

© Imago / Gribaudi

According to Calciomercato, Tottenham have earmarked Svilar and Pellegrini as two players who could upgrade their squad this summer, without breaking the bank.

Twenty-six-year-old Svilar - currently regarded as one of the 10 best goalkeepers in the world - has kept 16 clean sheets in 35 Serie A appearances this season, just one below Como's Jean Butez in the race for the Golden Glove.

The Serbia international's contract runs until 2030, but the report claims that Roma could sell him for £43.3m this summer, in order to make a major profit on a player they signed on a free transfer in 2022.

Svilar would be expected to succeed Guglielmo Vicario at Tottenham, whose current number one has allegedly agreed terms with Inter Milan and will leave the club even if Spurs stay up.

Meanwhile, experienced midfielder Pellegrini is out of contract at Roma at the end of the season, and there has been no progress in renewal talks between the player and the club.

Pellegrini's salary demands are understood to be too excessive, and an exit in June is looking increasingly likely for the 29-year-old, who joined Roma as a youth player in 2005.

Pellegrini has since made 349 appearances for the Giallorossi in all tournaments, contributing 62 goals and 63 assists while winning one Conference League trophy.

Tottenham could scupper Newcastle, Leeds transfer plan with Lorenzo Pellegrini signing

© Imago

Pellegrini's experience and proven goal threat could make the Italian one of the most in-demand free agents on the market this summer, so Spurs will not be alone in their pursuit.

Leeds are also said to be interested in a deal for Pellegrini, and it was reported in February that the Roma man had given his approval to a move to Newcastle United as a successor to Sandro Tonali.

Those claims appear to be wide of the mark, though, and the Italian connection with De Zerbi could be the ace up Spurs' sleeve if the Lilywhites manage to stave off relegation.