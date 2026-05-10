Liverpool transfer news: Two Alisson Becker replacements identified amid Juventus talk?

By Darren Plant | 10 May 2026 12:00 , Last updated: 10 May 2026 12:00

Liverpool are reportedly already anticipating the summer exit of goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

The 33-year-old has established himself as a club legend, making 332 appearances in all competitions and counting the Premier League and Champions League among his silverware.

However, at a time when Virgil van Dijk is also being linked with an exit, the Brazil international has less than 14 months remaining on his contract.

Reports have indicated that Juventus are keen to push through a deal for the goalkeeper as soon as possible, Alisson no stranger to playing in Serie A having previously represented Roma.

According to Tuttojuve, Liverpool have identified two potential alternatives to Alisson.

© Imago

Which goalkeeper could Liverpool sign to replace Alisson?

The report alleges that Paris Saint-Germain's Lucas Chevalier and Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez are the names at the top of Liverpool's shortlist.

With PSG committing to a €55m (£47.59m) deal when signing him from Lille last summer, the expectation was that he would solidify himself as the club's number one.

Instead, the 24-year-old has been restricted to 26 appearances in all competitions and has lost his place to Matvey Safonov.

As far as Martinez is concerned, he is established as an Aston Villa legend and is currently focused on trying to secure Champions League qualification for the West Midlands outfit.

Nevertheless, being an high-earner with transfer market value at a time when Villa must comply with the relevant financial regulations effectively makes him available this summer.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Will Liverpool commit to big-money goalkeeper signing?

Although the aforementioned duo would naturally bolster Arne Slot's options between the sticks, Liverpool already have a ready-made Alisson successor in Giorgi Mamardashvili.

With just three clean sheets from 19 appearances, the Georgia international has some way to go to become the undisputed number one at Anfield.

That said, Liverpool splurged vast amounts of money in last summer's transfer market, and it is questionable how much they will be willing to spend on a new goalkeeper.

Of Chevalier and Martinez, signing the latter would make more sense, both from a financial perspective and the World Cup winner's superior experience in comparison to Chevalier.

Despite Chevalier's respectable reputation, it would not make sense to have two high-profile goalkeepers in their mid-twenties - and who will view themselves in the top 10-to-15 goalkeepers in Europe - in the same squad.