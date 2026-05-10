Leeds United transfer news: Whites will 'not stand in way' of centre-back exit during summer window

By Carter White | 10 May 2026 10:41

Leeds United are reportedly prepared to part ways with defender Sebastiaan Bornauw during the summer transfer window.

After winning the Championship title last season, the Whites have enjoyed a productive return to the top table of English football, appearing likely to secure their status at this level for another campaign.

As a result, Daniel Farke's side are aiming high ahead of the summer trading point, with Chelsea defender Axel Disasi - currently on loan at West Ham United - a potential Elland Road arrival in the coming months.

As well as incomings, there could be a number of high-profile departures from the Leeds squad this summer, with Dutch centre-back Pascal Struijk recently eyed up by a number of Premier League giants.

Sitting on 43 points with just three games remaining, the Yorkshire outfit can guarantee top-flight safety with a victory in North London on Monday against Tottenham Hotspur, who are gunning for three consecutive wins.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Leeds to allow Bornauw exit this summer?

According to Football Insider, Leeds are in the process of deciding their transfer strategies for some of the fringe players in their squad, with defender Bornauw certainly falling into that category.

The 27-year-old has made just nine Premier League appearances this season, despite the Whites switching to a defender-heavy 5-3-2 formation near the beginning of the term - a move that transformed their fortunes.

Managing only league four starts so far in 2025-26, it is understood that Bornauw's opportunities next campaign could be even more limited, given that Leeds are plotting defensive reinforcements for Farke's ranks.

Consequently, it is believed that the Elland Road club will not stand in the way of the four-time international if he wishes to depart in search of regular first-team football ahead of the fresh term.

Signing from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg during the summer window of 2025, Bornauw has featured in just 14 competitive matches for Leeds, including four games on his side's run to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

© Imago

Growing pains for Leeds

Brought to England under 12 months ago, Bornauw would have envisaged a campaign at the heart of the Leeds backline, fighting for every aerial ball and tackle in a scrap for Premier League survival.

Instead, the Belgian has watched on from the sidelines for the majority of the season as Struijk, Jaka Bijol and Joe Rodon have taken care of matters at centre-back, performing admirably for the Yorkshire club.

With Leeds only planning to get better ahead of next season, there is set to be even less room for the services of Bornauw, who could fancy a return to Germany just one year after departing Wolfsburg.