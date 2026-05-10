Liverpool transfer news: Legend 'advancing' in talks as exit from Premier League draws closer despite replacement doubt

By Lewis Nolan | 10 May 2026 23:09

Juventus are advancing in talks to sign Alisson Becker from Liverpool this summer, the latest report has claimed.

Reds fans were subjected to another dismal display in the Premier League on Saturday, when the club drew 1-1 with Chelsea at Anfield despite taking a sixth-minute lead.

Arne Slot was booed by fans during and after the game, though he should not be exclusively blamed for the fact his team are fourth with just 59 points.

Some supporters questioned the role of goalkeeper Mamardashvili in Chelsea's equaliser - that was the 14th Premier League goal he has conceded in nine games - and many hope that Alisson Becker will be fit for Friday's match against Aston Villa.

However, talkSPORT claim that Juventus are advancing in talks for Alisson, who will only have a year left on his contract in the summer, and that would leave Mamardashvili as number one for the 2026-27 campaign.

© Iconsport / SPI

Alisson Becker to Juventus: Is Giorgi Mamardashvili ready to start?

While Alisson Becker has arguably declined, there are concerns about whether Giorgi Mamardashvili is ready to step into the goalkeeper's shoes.

Mamardashvili is not as reactive when attempting to come off his line as his Brazilian counterpart, instead preferring to rely on his large reach to save efforts.

GIORGI MAMARDASHVILI 2025-26 PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Save Percentage: 67.4% Clean Sheets: 2 Successful Pass Percentage: 69.9%

The 25-year-old is also not a particularly strong passer, though there is a case to be made that he is a better shot-stopper.

Alisson has made 2.24 saves and played 25 successful passes per 90 in the Premier League this season, whereas Mamardashvili has made 3.35 saves and played 21.75 successful passes per 90.

The Georgian is a capable goalkeeper, but fans should be aware that he differs stylistically from Alisson, and Liverpool may therefore have to play in different ways if he is number one next season.

© Iconsport / News Images

Liverpool's leadership problem: Virgil van Dijk the last man standing?

Liverpool have already confirmed that Andrew Robertson and Mohamed Salah will be leaving the club upon the expiry of their contracts this summer, and the potential exit of Alisson would leave a significant leadership void.

Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk would be the only first-team stars left from the Reds team that claimed the Premier League and Champions League under Jurgen Klopp, and the latter would be the only one left in the starting XI.

After a disastrous campaign on the pitch, Liverpool could risk falling further behind Arsenal if they fail to adequately replace their departing legends, so perhaps they should carefully consider the negatives of selling Alisson against the positives.