Portugal World Cup 2026 squad: Full list, predicted lineup, depth chart, latest news

By Matt Law | 11 May 2026 13:00 , Last updated: 11 May 2026 13:01

Portugal will go in search of their first-ever World Cup trophy when they take to the field in this summer's competition, and it could be the perfect end to Cristiano Ronaldo's international career.

Roberto Martinez's side will take on DR Congo, Uzbekistan and Colombia in Group K this summer, and it would be a shock if they did not progress to the knockout rounds.

Portugal secured a spot at the 2026 World Cup due to their first-placed finish in Group F, and their tournament opener will come against DR Congo on June 17.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at Portugal's squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Portugal World Cup 2026 full squad list

Portugal would have submitted a provisional list of between 35 and 55 players to FIFA on May 11, and the final squad of at least 23 and at most 26 players will be submitted to FIFA by June 1.

Portugal's most recent squad (March 2026) Goalkeepers: Ricardo Velho, Jose Sa, Rui Silva Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Tomas Araujo, Antonio Silva, Renato Veiga, Goncalo Inacio, Joao Cancelo, Nuno Mendes Midfielders: Samu Costa, Matheus Nunes, Bruno Fernandes, Mateus Fernandes, Joao Neves, Francisco Trincao, Ruben Neves, Vitinha Attackers: Goncalo Guedes, Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix, Paulinho, Pedro Neto, Pedro Goncalves, Ricardo Horta, Francisco Conceicao

Portugal World Cup 2026 squad numbers

Portugal's World Cup 2026 squad numbers will be confirmed when head coach Martinez has revealed his 26-man selection.

Portugal World Cup 2026 predicted XI

Cristiano Ronaldo is still going strong at the age of 41, and the legend of the game is set to lead the Portugal line in what will be his last-ever World Cup.

The forward has scored 28 goals for Al-Nassr this season, while he is on 143 strikes for the Portuguese national side, and it would be fitting if he could end his international career with a World Cup trophy to his name.

In Vitinha, Joao Neves and Bruno Fernandes, Portugal have one of the best midfields in world football, while Bernardo Silva has had another excellent season at Manchester City.

Pedro Neto has struggled for Chelsea this season but could still start this summer, while Nuno Mendes is one of the outstanding full-backs in world football.

Portugal predicted XI for World Cup 2026: D Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Inacio, Mendes; Vitinha, Fernandes, J Neves; Neto, Ronaldo, Bernardo

Portugal World Cup 2026 depth chart Goalkeepers: Ricardo Velho, Jose Sa, Rui Silva, Diogo Costa Right-back: Diogo Dalot, Joao Cancelo, Matheus Nunes, Nelson Semedo Centre-back: Ruben Dias, Tomas Arajo, Antonio Silva, Renato Veiga, Goncalo Inacio Left-back: Diogo Dalot, Joao Cancelo, Nuno Mendes Defensive midfield: Matheus Nunes, Mateus Fernandes, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Ruben Neves, Joao Palhinha Central midfield: Matheus Nunes, Samu Costa, Bruno Fernandes, Mateus Fernandes, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Joao Palhinha Attacking midfield: Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva Right wing: Francisco Trincao, Goncalo Guedes, Joao Felix, Pedro Neto, Pedro Goncalves, Ricardo Horta, Francisco Conceicao, Bernardo Silva, Rafael Leao Left wing: Francisco Trincao, Goncalo Guedes, Joao Felix, Pedro Neto, Pedro Goncalves, Francisco Conceicao, Bernardo Silva, Rafael Leao Striker: Cristiano Ronaldo, Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix, Paulinho

Portugal World Cup 2026 squad latest news

Bruno Fernandes has had a glorious season for Manchester United, and he is set to be joined in midfield by Paris Saint-Germain's stunning duo of Vitinha and Joao Neves.

Portugal can argue that they have the best midfield in world football, but there will be some concerns surrounding the fitness of Manchester City's Ruben Dias, who has not featured since the middle of March due to a hamstring injury.

Dias is vital for Portugal, while it will be fascinating to see how Ronaldo performs this summer, with the forward set to lead the line for his national side.

Ronaldo is on eight World Cup goals in 22 appearances, while he netted five times during Portugal's qualification campaign for this summer's tournament.

Martinez will be hoping that his players are given a clean bill of health at the end of their club seasons before linking up with Selecao das Quinas for the tournament.