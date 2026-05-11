Elliot Anderson transfer latest: Man City, Man United given fresh hope in pursuit of Nottingham Forest star

By Oliver Thomas | 11 May 2026 12:50 , Last updated: 11 May 2026 12:53

Vitor Pereira has refused to rule out the possibility of Elliot Anderson leaving Nottingham Forest this summer amid reported interest from Manchester City and Manchester United.

Anderson’s stock has risen sharply since joining Forest from Newcastle for £35m in July 2024 and he has been a standout performer for the Tricky Trees throughout this season.

The 23-year-old has played in all 36 of Forest’s Premier League games this season and he ranks first among players in the division for total touches (3,064), ball recoveries 281, possession won (276), ground duels won (270) and line-breaking passes (246).

Anderson scored an 88th-minute equaliser and his fourth league goal of the season against his former club Newcastle in a 1-1 draw at the City Ground on Sunday.

Forest’s No.8 performed admirably and demonstrated the strength of his character just a couple of days after the funeral of his mother, and he celebrated his goal with a love-heart hand gesture pointed to the sky.

Anderson “deserves the top of the world”, says Pereira

© Imago / Every Second Media

Anderson still has more than three years remaining on his contract at the City Ground, but the England international has been heavily linked with an exit either before or after the 2026 World Cup.

Man City are believed to be in pole position to sign Anderson this summer, with rivals Man United said to be reluctant to enter a bidding war for a player valued in excess of £100m.

After Sunday’s draw with Newcastle, Forest head coach Pereira was asked about Anderson’s state of mind after a difficult period in his life and whether a departure could materialise in the summer.

The Portuguese told reporters: “It’s difficult for me, and everybody, to understand what he is feeling inside of him.

“I believe that he is honouring his mother, going inside the pitch and running until the last metre, until the last breath.

“I cannot say (whether he will stay), I don’t have the answer. I know he deserves the top of the world.”

ELLIOT ANDERSON PL STATS FOR NOTTINGHAM FOREST IN 2025-26 ⚽️ Games: 36 ⚽️ Starts: 35 ⚽️ Minutes played: 3,180 ⚽️ Goals: 4 ⚽️ Assists: 2 ⚽️ Total touches: 3,064 (1st) ⚽️ Ball recoveries: 281 (1st) ⚽️ Possession won: 276 (1st) ⚽️ Ground duels won: 270 (1st) ⚽️ Line-breaking passes: 246 (1st)

Pereira continued: “I know that he’s our player, and we need to enjoy him because I have worked with the top talent players, but to find a top player with this character is not easy.

“I’m not thinking about the next season. I’m thinking about finishing this season in the best position that we can.

“In the warm-up, my assistants, they said to me, ‘Elliot is on fire today’. Every time that he shot on goal, he scored.

“He had the funeral of his mother two days ago, I didn’t speak with him, but I believe that he wants to honour his mother with a goal.

“I believe that’s why he tried until the last minute to score a goal, because this is the way that he found to go on the pitch and to give everything to play for.”

Forest have avoided relegation from the Premier League following their draw with Newcastle and West Ham United’s defeat to Arsenal, but it remains to be seen whether that will have any bearing on Anderson’s future at the club.