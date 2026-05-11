Preview: Rangers vs Hibernian - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 11 May 2026 12:50

Rangers welcome European-chasing Hibernian to Ibrox on Wednesday night in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are confirmed to finish third, while the visitors are looking to chase down fourth spot and secure European qualification.

Match preview

Rangers' 2025-26 season has been marred by inconsistency, including a managerial change and multiple lacklustre results.

After the disastrous start to the campaign under Russell Martin, recording just one win, five draws and one defeat in their opening seven league games, Danny Rohl was appointed and turned the Gers' fortunes around.

Rohl won 18, drew six and lost just one of the next 25 matches, ending the pre-split campaign in second place and just one point behind Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts.

However, Rangers' title charge has come to an abrupt halt during the post-split campaign, with the Gers losing all of their three fixtures thus far - 3-2 to Motherwell, 2-1 to Hearts and 3-1 to Celtic.

Consequently, Rohl's team are now unable to move up or down the table, trailing second-placed Celtic by seven points and leading fourth-placed Motherwell by 11 points with just two games remaining.

Regardless, the German boss will be desperate for his side to end their disappointing losing streak and end the season on a positive note, starting by claiming a win on Wednesday.

© Imago / Focus Images

In contrast to their hosts, Hibernian still have plenty to play for in the final two fixtures, with David Gray's side fighting to catch and overtake fourth-placed Motherwell in the race for European qualification.

Hibernian currently have 54 points from 36 games, after 14 wins, 12 draws and 10 defeats, leaving them four points behind the Steelmen with two games remaining - which includes a potential European showdown against Motherwell on the final day.

Motherwell have to drop points against Celtic to give Hibernian any chance heading into that final-day meeting, while Hibs will also be required to better the Steelmen's result in their clash against the Gers.

Hibs will be boosted by their 3-1 triumph against Falkirk last time out, which ended a three-game losing streak, but they do have a poor record in this fixture, failing to beat Rangers in their last five meetings.

Rangers Scottish Premiership form:

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Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

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Team News

© Iconsport

Rangers will remain without Bailey Rice for this match, with the midfielder sidelined due to a muscle injury, while the remainder of the squad should be available for selection.

Following the 3-1 loss to rivals Celtic last weekend, Rohl may decide to make multiple changes for this game, meaning the likes of Bojan Miovski, Thelo Aasgaard and Dujon Sterling could start.

Hibernian are unable to call upon Rudi Molotnikov due to an injury issue, while Josh Mulligan is also a doubt with an ankle issue.

Gray's men ended their three-game losing run with a commanding triumph against Falkirk at the weekend, and the manager may opt to name an unchanged side here.

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Butland; Sterling, Djiga, Fernandez, Rommens; Barron, Chukwuani; Aasgaard, Miovski, Moore; Chermiti

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; O'Hora, Hanley, Iredale; Passlack, Chaiwa, Barlaser, Obita; Campbell; Elding, Boyle

We say: Rangers 1-1 Hibernian

Rangers are enduring a miserable run of results, while Hibernian will be boosted after ending their own losing streak with a triumph at the weekend.

However, the Gers have a formidable recent record in this fixture, including remaining unbeaten in their last five, and we expect that to continue with a draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.