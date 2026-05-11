West Ham 0-1 Arsenal: How Hammers will respond to controversial VAR drama as Premier League relegation looms

By Oliver Thomas | 11 May 2026 14:00 , Last updated: 11 May 2026 14:02

West Ham United will reportedly make formal contact with the Professional Game Match Officials (PGMO) to raise their concerns over why their last-minute goal in a 1-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal was disallowed by VAR.

The Hammers were trailing heading into stoppage until substitute Callum Wilson fired the ball over the line, sparking wild celebrations at the London Stadium.

However, the goal was disallowed following a lengthy VAR review from Darren England, who advised on-field referee Chris Kavanagh to examine incidents in the build-up to the goal at his pitchside monitor.

Several players were grappling with one another in the penalty area during a corner, but the key incident involved Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya who was deemed to have been fouled by West Ham forward Pablo.

The full-time result not only strengthens Arsenal’s hopes of winning the Premier League title, but it has plunged West Ham into serious danger of relegation, with rivals Tottenham Hotspur having the opportunity to climb four points above the bottom three when they face Leeds United on Monday.

West Ham request VAR audio after controversial call raises 'significant concerns'

"Today, I have to congratulate them" ?



Mikel Arteta praises the 'bravery' shown by match officials after disallowing West Ham's late equaliser ❌ pic.twitter.com/GhOBT2Uiwy — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 10, 2026

According to multiple reports, including one form the Independent, West Ham will make contact with the PGMO to ‘express significant concerns’ regarding their disallowed goal against Arsenal.

The Hammers will request further explanation as to why the decision was made by VAR, and will request the audio between officials Kavanagh and England.

A separate report from The Times claims that West Ham will lodge a formal complaint with the PGMOL over the disallowed goal.

PGMO’s chief refereeing officer, Howard Webb, is expected to address the controversial VAR call during Tuesday’s edition of ‘Match Officials Mic’d Up’.

Grappling, shirt-pulling and excessive physical contact by players in the penalty box, particularly during set-piece situations, has become a growing nuisance in the Premier League this season and has been difficult for referees to manage.

It is understood that the International Football Association Board (IFAB - football’s lawmakers), will assess how best to manage these situations, with discussions likely to commence in the autumn.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Nuno expresses “frustration and sadness” as West Ham face “tough” survival battle

Sharing his immediate post-match thoughts on the incident that denied West Ham a precious point in their fight for survival, head coach Nuno Espirito Santo told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Frustration and sadness.

“In a match that we wanted to win and we needed to win. We knew how crucial it was. Decisions, frustration, this is what we are feeling now, mostly sadness.

"I think it is a lack of consistency that has been happening in recent seasons. The referees are allowing a lot of blocking and grappling almost and sometimes they judge it differently. This is the frustration now of not understanding what is a foul and what is not a foul."

Once a goalkeeper in his playing days, Nuno added: "Look I did not see it quite well. I would have to see a replay, but I trust a lot of what my players felt. They see it, they are on the pitch and said it was a fair ball to take, so we are disappointed.

"I'm going to see it now and try to understand it better. I am not here to judge the work of the referee or the work of the VAR, it is just the lack of consistency in the last few seasons."

On West Ham’s chances of survival, Nuno said: "It's going to be tough. It's not in our hands. We fight for it and we will keep on fighting. It is our responsibility - we represent a huge club and it's our obligation to go for it in these last two games."

West Ham will now turn their attention to their final two Premier League games of the season away to Newcastle United next Sunday and at home to Leeds on May 24.