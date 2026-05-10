Premier League title race: Why Arsenal's win vs. West Ham has sealed the trophy for Mikel Arteta's Gunners, doomed Man City

By Anthony Nolan | 10 May 2026 23:58

Arsenal have led the Premier League for the majority of 2025-26, and having finished second in each of the last three seasons, the title could be on its way to the Emirates Stadium after a 22-year wait.

Mikel Arteta's side pulled off a crucial 1-0 victory over West Ham United on Sunday afternoon, courtesy of a late winner from Leandro Trossard, though the Gunners' blushes were spared thanks to a controversial VAR decision that saw Callum Wilson's stoppage-time effort ruled out for a foul on goalkeeper David Raya.

Regardless, three points for the North Londoners has put the club on the brink of top-flight glory, and given their lead and remaining fixtures, it is difficult to see any other outcome.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the Premier League title race, and why Arteta's men may already have their name on the trophy after beating West Ham.

West Ham United 0-1 Arsenal: What does the Premier League table say?

© Iconsport / SPP Sport Press Photo. /Alamy Live News

Last month, all eyes were on Arsenal's showdown with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on April 19, with the overriding feeling being that whichever team came out on top in that clash would go on to lift the title.

The Citizens triumphed 2-1 at the Etihad that day, which saw a man-of-the-match-worthy performance from Rayan Cherki seal all three points for the hosts.

In order for City to capitalise on their success and win the league from that position, they would need to win every game left on the division's calendar, but a 3-3 draw against Everton on May 4 put the trophy's destiny back in Arsenal's hands.

The most recent event in the title race saw the Gunners head to the London Stadium on Sunday, where a relegation-threatened West Ham were waiting, hoping to bolster their fight against the threat of demotion.

Arteta's side have famously struggled under pressure throughout his tenure, but despite a number of nervy moments, they were able to hold out against Nuno Espirito Santo's team - thanks in no small part to a brilliant save from Raya that denied Matheus Fernandes from close range.

That defensive resilience was not in vain either, as Trossard, who has been known to step up in vital moments, converted a cutback from Martin Odegaard, whose own substitute performance was admirable.

Irons substitute Wilson thought he had equalised deep into stoppage time, but saw his goal ruled out for a foul on Raya by Pablo, and Arsenal escaped with the points.

Now - with just two fixtures to play - victory has left the Gunners five points clear of Man City at the top of the Premier League table, though their rivals have played one game fewer.

The run-in: Man City's remaining Premier League fixtures

© Imago

If Man City are to recover in the title race, then they will need Arsenal to slip up at the last hurdle, as well as to win all three of their remaining league games.

Guardiola's team will welcome Conference League finalists Crystal Palace to the Etihad on Wednesday, and though the Eagles are a capable side, they can no longer qualify for European football and are only playing for position domestically.

Six days later, the Sky Blues head south to take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in what is likely to be the toughest fixture left for either of the title contenders.

Andoni Iraola's Cherries have only lost once in the Premier League throughout 2026 - ironically being downed 3-2 by Arsenal on January 3 - and will not give any leeway to their visitors, especially given that they are still fighting for a place in UEFA competition.

Man City will round out their campaign with a clash against Unai Emery's Aston Villa on May 25, five days after the Lions' Europa League final against Freiburg.

The Citizens have history of winning the title in final-day matches against Villa, having come from behind to beat the midlands club 3-2 in May 2022, denying Liverpool a 21st top-flight crown in the process.

The run-in: Arsenal's remaining Premier League fixtures

© Iconsport / PA Images

Meanwhile, Arsenal only have two matches left to play, and will next welcome already-relegated Burnley to the Emirates Stadium on May 18.

Arteta's side will be confident of securing victory over Michael Jackson's Clarets, leaving just a showdown with London rivals Palace.

However, Arsenal's contest against the Eagles may be impacted by the fact that Oliver Glasner's men will have one eye on their Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano, which takes place just three days later.

All-in-all, the Gunners' game against West Ham was likely to be their toughest challenge in May, but now that they have overcome the Irons, hold a points advantage over City, and have an easier stretch to the finish line, it is difficult to see them slipping up from here.