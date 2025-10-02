West Ham vs. Arsenal: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Arsenal and West Ham United ahead of Saturday's Premier League London derby.

© Imago

Knowing that victory will lift them to first place in the Premier League table - even if just for a couple of hours - Arsenal host West Ham United in Saturday's London derby at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners closed the gap on leaders Liverpool with their extraordinary 2-1 comeback win over Newcastle United last week, and only two points separate them from the champions after six gameweeks.

As Arne Slot's crop are not back in action until 5.30pm on the Saturday - when they pit their wits against Chelsea - victory for Arsenal will take them to the summit of the table before the Reds kick off at Stamford Bridge.

At the other end of the rankings, Nuno Espirito Santo's West Ham are only leading Wolverhampton Wanderers on four points from a possible 18, after the Portuguese's debut game ended in a 1-1 stalemate with Everton last time out.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Arsenal and West Ham.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 153

West Ham wins: 38

Draws: 41

Arsenal wins: 74

A London derby that first took place during the 1905-06 FA Cup first round - where Woolwich Arsenal triumphed in a replay - the Gunners and West Ham United have crossed paths on 153 occasions in a competitive setting.

It will come as no shock to learn that Arsenal have conquered their London rivals on the most occasions, prevailing in 74 contests while only suffering 38 losses, and 41 of the other battles between the two sides have ended honours even.

Arsenal's most recent victory in this capital head-to-head was an absorbing one, as they shared seven goals with the Irons in the first half of a 5-2 November 2024 success, one in which Mikel Arteta's men had five different scorers.

However, West Ham had their derby revenge just a matter of months later, as Jarrod Bowen struck the only goal in a 1-0 Emirates win in February 2025, as Graham Potter delivered a hammer blow to Arsenal's hopes of Premier League stardom.

The 2023-24 campaign saw Arsenal and West Ham pitted together on three occasions, two of which saw the Irons come up trumps, a shock 2-0 away victory in late December a couple of months on from a 3-1 success in the EFL Cup.

However, Arteta's side bettered West Ham's tally in both of those games over the course of 90 minutes at the London Stadium in February 2024, decimating David Moyes's men 6-0 for their biggest Premier League away victory to date.

The Gunners have only been bested by the Hammers eight times in their 47 meetings since the turn of the millennium, although that run includes three straight losses to West Ham between February 2006 and November 2007, a sequence in which Bobby Zamora's strike subjected Arsenal to their first-ever competitive defeat at the Emirates.

West Ham's 37 Premier League losses to Arsenal is also the most that they have suffered against a single opponent in the competition, and no side has beaten the Irons away from home in the Premier League more often than the Gunners, who have done so on 16 occasions.

It was the Irons that came out on top in one of the most high-profile meetings between the two sides, though, edging out Arsenal 1-0 in the 1979-80 FA Cup final thanks to a Trevor Brooking goal; West Ham's success that year remains the most recent time that a non-top flight team has won the tournament.

Regarding individual players who thrived in this fixture, Ian Wright - who played for both clubs - scored seven times in matches between West Ham and Arsenal, as did former Gunners midfielder and England World Cup winner Alan Ball.

Last 20 meetings

Feb 22, 2025: Arsenal 0-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Nov 30, 2024: West Ham 2-5 Arsenal (Premier League)

Feb 11, 2024: West Ham 0-6 Arsenal (Premier League)

Dec 28, 2023: Arsenal 0-2 West Ham (Premier League)

Nov 01, 2023: West Ham 3-1 Arsenal (EFL Cup Round of 16)

Apr 16, 2023: West Ham 2-2 Arsenal (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2022: Arsenal 3-1 West Ham (Premier League)

May 01, 2022: West Ham 1-2 Arsenal (Premier League)

Dec 15, 2021: Arsenal 2-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Mar 21, 2021: West Ham 3-3 Arsenal (Premier League)

Sep 19, 2020: Arsenal 2-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Mar 07, 2020: Arsenal 1-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Dec 09, 2019: West Ham 1-3 Arsenal (Premier League)

Jan 12, 2019: West Ham 1-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

Aug 25, 2018: Arsenal 3-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Apr 22, 2018: Arsenal 4-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Dec 19, 2017: Arsenal 1-0 West Ham (EFL Cup Quarter-Finals)

Dec 13, 2017: West Ham 0-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

Apr 05, 2017: Arsenal 3-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Dec 03, 2016: West Ham 1-5 Arsenal (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Feb 22, 2025: Arsenal 0-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Nov 30, 2024: West Ham 2-5 Arsenal (Premier League)

Feb 11, 2024: West Ham 0-6 Arsenal (Premier League)

Dec 28, 2023: Arsenal 0-2 West Ham (Premier League)

Apr 16, 2023: West Ham 2-2 Arsenal (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2022: Arsenal 3-1 West Ham (Premier League)

May 01, 2022: West Ham 1-2 Arsenal (Premier League)

Dec 15, 2021: Arsenal 2-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Mar 21, 2021: West Ham 3-3 Arsenal (Premier League)

Sep 19, 2020: Arsenal 2-1 West Ham (Premier League)

No Data Analysis info