West Ham 0-1 Arsenal: How the pundits, pros and referees reacted to David Raya VAR controversy

By Ben Knapton | 10 May 2026 21:13

The VAR decision that decided the Premier League title?

Perhaps a little hyperbolic - Arsenal did not win all of their unparalleled 79 points thanks to nerve-jangling pitchside reviews - but there is no downplaying the significance of Chris Kavanagh and Darren England's gargantuan decision at the London Stadium on Sunday.

David Raya was not convinced for a second that the Gunners had just let two points slip against West Ham United. The Golden Glove winner was instead convinced that he had been illegally impeded by someone in claret - in the end, both Pablo and Jean-Clair Todibo - before Callum Wilson's last-gasp strike crossed the line and hit Declan Rice in the midriff.

Raya was right, but only after a lengthy VAR check that once again stretched the meaning of 'clear and obvious', especially in the eyes of disgruntled rival supporters.

Those in red and white did not give a moment's attention to the naysayers, as they celebrated moving five points clear at the top of the Premier League table, and many who have lived and breathed the game at the highest level were on their side.

Here, Sports Mole has picked out some of the most notable reactions to the latest dose of VAR drama.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager: "I have to congratulate the officials"

"When I had to be critical, I have been," Arteta said at his post-game press conference. "Today I have to congratulate them [VAR]. You needed a lot of courage and bravery to stand out and give the opportunity to the referee to have a look at the action.

"The action deserved that. In my opinion, it is very clear. They are the rules and we ask for consistency. When you see the picture, there is no question that it is a clear foul. They were very brave."

Nuno Espirito Santo, West Ham manager: "The referees don't know anymore"

"Due to the recent seasons, it has been happening [similar incidents]. Even the referees don't know what is a foul and what is not a foul, it creates doubt," Santo told Sky Sports News.

Leandro Trossard, Arsenal attacker: "A lot of faith in David Raya"

"Raya said straight away it can't be a goal. At that moment, I had a lot of faith. I believed because he was pretty convincing, but you never know," the match-winner told Sky Sports News.

Jarrod Bowen, West Ham attacker: "Can you give a penalty every time?"

"Goalkeepers are protected more than outfield players and there is a lot of holding inside the box. Are you going to look at those every time and give a penalty? That is the only way that is the right way to do it," the West Ham captain told Sky Sports News.

"You can't wipe a goalkeeper out but the keeper has come in to grab the ball and has to expect contact. It's the Premier League; there is going to be contact. I just think if you look at something long enough, you will find something to give.

Gary Neville, Manchester United legend: "The biggest VAR moment in Premier League history"

This was the reason West Ham's goal was disallowed ❌



Was it a foul on David Raya? pic.twitter.com/fuVUf4J8e9 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) May 10, 2026

"It is probably the biggest moment in VAR history in the Premier League. This is massive," Neville said on commentary for Sky Sports.

"I think it's a foul. His arm is held on Raya. It's on him all the time. He's holding across his neck and chest. I think it's a foul."

Roy Keane, Man United legend: "Really silly from West Ham"

"The one thing you say when you go up, VAR are going to check everything, do not put your hands on the goalkeeper! Certainly don't leave it on for three or four seconds," Keane said on Sky Sports.

"There is all sorts going on but because the goalkeeper had such a big part to play, I think it is a foul. It was really silly from West Ham. Don't make it such an obvious foul because they are going to check."

Ian Wright, Arsenal legend: "An easy one to give"

"I'm not a fan of VAR but in this instance it did the job. For me it was an easy one to give in such a tense moment," Arsenal's former top scorer said on Sky.

Owen Hargreaves, Man United legend: "David Raya's arm is being pulled"

The goal is ruled out for a foul on David Raya ❌ pic.twitter.com/2rIQaMAffc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 10, 2026

"We’ve spoken about set-pieces all this season, look at all the bodies on David Raya! I feel sorry for West Ham but the ‘keeper is having his arm pulled down, he can’t get up and claim the ball," Hargreaves said on Premier League Productions.

Mark Clattenburg, former Premier League referee: "Clear"

"It was clear that Pablo had his arm across the Arsenal goalkeeper after the corner had been taken," Clattenburg told Arsenal Insider.

"It was a huge call in the Premier League season, and the VAR was correct to recommend a review. The arm of the West Ham player stopped the goalkeeper from challenging for the ball, and it was simply a foul. However hard it was for West Ham, it was the correct decision."