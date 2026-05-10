Brentford European qualification: What needs to happen, what it would mean and can they see it through?

By Aishat Akanni | 10 May 2026 20:32

For most clubs, losing a manager, a captain and two star forwards in the same transfer window would signal the beginning of decline.

For Brentford, it may become the start of something historic.

Written off before a ball was kicked, the Bees are now just three games away from completing one of the most unlikely European pushes the Premier League has seen in recent years.

Thomas Frank left for Tottenham Hotspur after seven years of extraordinary service. Christian Norgaard, who had captained the club since 2023, joined Arsenal. Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, the two forwards who had carried Brentford’s attack for years, also departed.

The consensus among pundits was swift and damning: Brentford were relegation candidates. Yet Brentford have not just coped without them - they have thrived.

Sports Mole looks at how Andrews has transformed Brentford, what the permutations are and what European football would mean for a club that has never experienced it.

Brentford: A summer that looked like the beginning of the end

© Imago

The transfer window that followed Frank’s departure felt less like a rebuild and more like a demolition. One by one, the pillars that had made Brentford what they were disappeared - not gradually, but in the space of a few brutal weeks.

Norgaard’s exit to Arsenal was the first major blow. The Dane had been more than a captain, he was the tempo of the team, the player around whom everything functioned. Losing him alone would have been difficult enough to absorb.

Mbeumo followed. Then Wissa. The two forwards who had combined for over 40 goal involvements the previous season were gone before pre-season had even properly begun. The attack that had defined Brentford’s Premier League identity had been dismantled almost overnight.

Questions about depth, leadership and quality were being asked openly, and nobody had convincing answers. So when the Premier League season began, Brentford were already tagged among the favourites for the drop.

But the Bees are having one of the finest seasons in their history and, with three games remaining, sit seventh in the Premier League - one point behind sixth-placed Bournemouth and very much alive in the race for European qualification. It is a story nobody saw coming. It is also, depending on results over the coming weeks, one that could end with Brentford competing in the Champions League.

Keith Andrews: From set-piece coach to Premier League sensation

© Imago / Sportimage

Keith Andrews had never managed a club before this season. When he was appointed as Frank’s successor in June 2025, having previously served as Brentford’s set-piece coach, the reaction from outside was sceptical at best.

Appointing someone with no managerial experience to succeed a coach who had transformed the club over seven years did not inspire confidence.

Eight months on, Andrews is proving his detractors completely wrong. Rather than attempting to replicate Frank’s blueprint, he reinvented it. A system built on transition play, intelligent pressing and tactical flexibility has allowed Brentford to compete with both the division’s elite and its mid-table challengers without ever looking out of place.

Ireland duo Caoimhin Kelleher and Nathan Collins have been pivotal - the former transforming Brentford’s defensive composure with his authority between the posts, the latter marshalling a back line that has proven far more resilient than anyone expected.

Collins, who assumed the captaincy following Norgaard’s departure, has been one of the most consistent defenders in the Premier League this season.

How did the door to European football open for Brentford?

The Premier League gained an additional Champions League spot in April, allowing five clubs to qualify for the league stage of next season’s competition. That fifth spot - known as the European Performance Spot is currently set to go to fifth-placed Aston Villa.

However, should Villa win the Europa League final against Freiburg on May 20 and finish fifth in the Premier League, that spot passes down to whoever finishes sixth. Brentford are four points behind sixth and very much in contention.

The permutations do not end there. Because European titles take precedence over the Premier League’s additional spot in the order in which Champions League places are allocated, sixth place would only qualify for the Champions League if Villa win the Europa League and finish fifth.

Should Villa finish in the top four, the European Performance Spot would remain with fifth place, making sixth worth the Europa League rather than the Champions League. That distinction matters enormously to the clubs involved.

There is also a quirk that could yet produce one of the strangest scenarios in Premier League history. On the final day, Brentford travel to Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion host Manchester United - the two clubs Villa could still overtake.

Should Villa be in danger of finishing above either side, it would theoretically be in Brentford’s or Brighton’s interest to lose, ensuring Villa remain fifth and the Champions League spot is passed to sixth.

Igor Thiago: The striker who rewrote the record books

© Imago / Icon Sport

No Brentford player has been more central to this extraordinary season than Igor Thiago. The 24-year-old Brazilian arrived at the Brentford Community Stadium in the summer of 2024 for a club-record fee reported to be in the region of £30m, but barely featured in his first season because of a serious knee injury and a subsequent joint infection that kept him sidelined for months.

This season has been a different story entirely. A brace against Sunderland in January took Thiago to 16 goals, making him the highest-scoring Brazilian player in a single Premier League season. He has not stopped there - Thiago has scored 22 goals in 36 Premier League appearances, sitting as the division’s second-highest scorer behind only Erling Haaland.

His performances earned him a first call-up to the Brazil national team in March, and he has since signed a contract extension keeping him at the club until 2031.

What European football would mean for Brentford

Brentford have never played European football. Not once in 136 years. The club spent the majority of their existence outside the top two divisions, were relegated to the fourth tier as recently as 2007 and returned to the Premier League for the first time in 74 years only in 2021.

The idea of playing in the Champions League, or even the Europa League or Conference League, would have seemed fanciful even two seasons ago.

The financial implications of European qualification would be transformative. Europa League participation alone generates in excess of £15m in guaranteed income, with Champions League qualification worth considerably more.

For a club of Brentford’s size - the Brentford Community Stadium holds just 17,250 supporters, that revenue would fundamentally change what is possible in the transfer market and in infrastructure.

Beyond the finances, European football would send an unmistakable message about what is possible in the modern Premier League. Brentford have built their model on smart recruitment, clear identity and intelligent coaching. If that model delivers European football this season, it will stand as one of the most remarkable achievements in the recent history of English football.

Can Brentford see this through?

© Iconsport / SPI

Two games remain. Crystal Palace at home and Liverpool away on the final day follow.

Andrews has been measured in his public assessment. “We can still achieve something pretty special,” he said. That much is true. But this is a Brentford side that has been doing something special all season long.

Whether Brentford reach Europe or fall just short, this season has already redefined what the club is. After 137 years, the chance is right there, and on the evidence of this extraordinary campaign, nobody should bet against them taking it.

Brentford’s remaining fixtures



Crystal Palace (home) - Sunday, May 17

Liverpool (away) - Sunday, May 24