Brentford confirm the appointment of Keith Andrews as their new head coach, with the length of his contract revealed.

Brentford have appointed Keith Andrews as their new head coach following Thomas Frank’s departure earlier this month.

The Bees have been searching for a new manager for the first time since 2018 after Frank left his role to replace Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur.

Brentford had been linked with a number of candidates before it was recently reported that they were in talks with Andrews over the role.

Andrews is well-known by the Brentford hierarchy, having worked as the club’s set-piece coach since last July.



Brentford appoint Andrews on three-year deal

Brentford have now officially confirmed that they have promoted Andrews to be the club’s new head coach ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

"Pretty humbled would be the overriding feeling, honoured that I’m the person that’s been chosen to take the club into the next chapter," Andrews told the club's media channels.

"I’m very appreciative of the owner, the board and the staff that have supported this decision. It’s an opportunity I feel I’m very capable of doing and ready to do.

“I don’t know where to start in terms of what’s exciting me because there’s so much: the potential of the football club, the potential of the players and the potential of the staff that underpin what has brought success to this brilliant football club."

“It’s an amazing place to be and I’ve felt that for 12 months now. That will remain. It’s really important to me to have that vibe around the football club, that energy.

“There are a lot of words that are preached in sporting environments, like culture, and they’re not lived, whereas they are lived here on a daily basis.

"I think it’s really important to keep that humility that we have as a football club and continue to grow.”

As per BBC Sport, the 44-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-year deal, which, in theory, should keep him in the job until the summer of 2028.

The role will be Andrews’s first job in senior management, having previously worked at MK Dons, the Republic of Ireland Under-21s, the Irish senior side and at Sheffield United.

Brentford's risky appointment

The Brentford hierarchy will be aware that they are taking a significant risk in appointing a coach with no senior managerial experience.

However, they have clearly been impressed with Andrews’s work as set-piece coach and feel that he has the capability to make the huge step up to being a Premier League boss.

For Andrews, he faces the challenge of filling Frank’s shoes, as well as contending with the departures of key players.

Captain Christian Norgaard is set to join Arsenal, while star forward Bryan Mbeumo appears to be on course to join Manchester United.

Andrews will have pre-season to work with his players before Brentford start the new Premier League season with an away game against Nottingham Forest on August 17.