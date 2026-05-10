Preview: Kilmarnock vs Dundee - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 10 May 2026 19:18

Kilmarnock and Dundee will come head-to-head at Rugby Park on Tuesday night in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are still battling to secure their survival in the top-flight, while the visitors are fighting for a winning end to the campaign.

Match preview

Kilmarnock have the chance to ensure their top-flight survival if they record a victory against Dundee on Tuesday night.

After ending the pre-split campaign sitting in the relegation playoff place, trailing 10th-placed St Mirren by two points, a superb post-split term has seen Killie climb into 10th and four points above the Saints.

Kilmarnock have secured back-to-back victories against Dundee United and St Mirren in their last two games, lifting them to 34 points, meaning a win on Tuesday would guarantee their top-flight survival, while the Saints losing to Aberdeen would also ensure their safety.

Given Killie's improved form, including just two defeats in their last seven matches under Neil McCann, as well as the home advantage, Kilmarnock will certainly fancy their chances of claiming all three points.

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

However, Dundee similarly head into Tuesday's night off the back of two straight wins, having defeated St Mirren 1-0 and Livingston 3-0.

Those results have confirmed Dundee's survival in the Scottish Premiership, as Steven Pressley's side now sit ninth in the standings and an insurmountable nine points clear of the drop zone.

Although the Dark Blue, consequently, have little but pride left to play for, Pressley will be looking for his side to maintain their winning momentum and aim to finish as high up the table as possible.

Dundee, alongside their recent run, will draw confidence from their record against Kilmarnock, including two wins and two draws throughout the 2025-26 season thus far.

Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership form:

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Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

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Team News

© Imago / SportPix Uk

Kilmarnock are dealing without the availability of Jamie Brandon, Tyreece John-Jules, Djenairo Daniels and Matthew Kennedy due to injury issues.

After confidently dispatching St Mirren 3-0 last time out, McCann is likely to name an unchanged starting side on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Dundee are set to be without Jon McCracken and Clark Robertson due to injuries.

Pressley's side similarly won 3-0 in their last match, and Dundee may name the same starting 11 as a result.

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Stryjek; Schjonning-Larsen, Stanger, Deas, Thompson; Kiltie, Tshibola, Lowery; Curtis, Hugill, Clescenco

Dundee possible starting lineup:

O'Hara; Halliday, Astley, Graham, Wright; Dhanda, Hamilton; Congreve, Westley, Yogane; Murray

We say: Kilmarnock 2-2 Dundee

Both teams are in improved runs heading into this clash, and although Kilmarnock have the home advantage, Dundee are unbeaten in this fixture this term, leading us to expect a draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.