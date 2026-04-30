Preview: Kilmarnock vs Dundee United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 30 Apr 2026 16:23

Kilmarnock resume their fight for Scottish Premiership survival when they take on Dundee United on Saturday at Rugby Park.

The hosts are in the relegation playoff place but just two points adrift from safety, while the visitors are seventh in the standings.

Match preview

Kilmarnock head into Saturday's fixture currently sitting in the relegation playoff place in the Scottish Premiership, leaving them still battling for their top-flight survival with just four games remaining.

Killie have recorded six wins, 10 draws and 18 defeats from their 34 league games, leaving them with 28 points and just two points adrift from 10th-placed St Mirren in safety.

Despite their difficult season, Kilmarnock have shown signs of improvement since Neil McCann's arrival in January, including picking up four of their six league wins since his appointment.

Now with just four matches remaining to ensure their safety in the top-flight, McCann will be hoping his side can put together a strong end to the season, starting by taking all three points when they take on Dundee United.

© Iconsport / PA Images/Icon Sport

Kilmarnock will draw confidence from their lengthy unbeaten run in this fixture, having avoided defeat in all of their last 10 meetings with the Tangerines, featuring six wins and four draws.

However, Dundee United come into matchday 35 off the back of two straight wins and three victories in their last four matches, including particularly impressive triumphs against Celtic (2-0) and rivals Dundee (3-0).

Dundee United's derby win last weekend strengthened their position at the top of the relegation group table, with the Tangerines now a significant seven points clear of Aberdeen, while their survival is also confirmed as they lead Killie by 15 points.

Jim Goodwin will still be looking for his side to end the campaign on a positive note, with Dundee United aiming to build a strong foundation to build upon next season, when they will surely look to replicate their fourth-placed finish in 2024-25.

Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership form:

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Dundee United Scottish Premiership form:

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Dundee United form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / SportPix Uk

Kilmarnock are anticipated to be without Matthew Kennedy, Djenairo Daniels, Tyreece John-Jules and Jamie Brandon due to injury problems.

Dominic Thompson replaced Brandon in defence last week, and a similar change is likely to be made from the start on Saturday, while the remainder of the side may remain largely unchanged.

Meanwhile, Ashley Maynard-Brewer, Isaac Pappoe, Luca Stephenson, Kristijan Trapanovski, Johnny Russell and Amar Fatah are all contending with injury issues.

Following the fantastic 3-0 victory over Dundee last time out, Goodwin is likely to name the same team against Killie on Saturday.

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Stryjek; Schjonning-Larsen, Stanger, Deas, Thompson; Curtis, Lowery, Tshibola, Clescenco; Kiltie, Hugill

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Richards; Iovu, Graham, Keresztes; Strain, Sevelj, Agyei, Ferry; Farrugia, Sapsford; Watters

We say: Kilmarnock 0-2 Dundee United

Dundee United have won three of their last four, while Kilmarnock are winless in their last three matches.

Although Killie have a strong record against the Tangerines, given the contrast in form heading into this game, Goodwin's side will be expected to pick up all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.