Preview: Kilmarnock vs Livingston - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 19 Mar 2026 17:20

Kilmarnock will welcome Livingston to the BBSP Rugby Park on Saturday afternoon in a clash bringing the two clubs at the bottom of the table together.

The hosts know a win could see them rise out of the relegation playoff position, while the visitors will hope that a victory could close the gap to Killie above them to just eight points.

Match preview

Kilmarnock enter this game currently sat 11th in the Scottish Premiership after 30 matches played, having won five, drawn nine and lost 16, giving them 24 points.

The hosts will take confidence from their last match, as they secured all three points at home to Heart of Midlothian to boost their relegation survival hopes and move them within striking distance of St Mirren one place above them.

Kilmarnock will be incredibly confident coming into this game due to their recent record against their next opponents, as they are unbeaten in their last six league games.

Fans of Killie will also be hopeful their side can collect all three points this weekend, as their club have won three of their last four at home.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Livingston enter this game at the foot of the table after their 30 matches played in the division, as they have won just once, drawn 12 and lost 17 to give them 15 points.

Things look bleak for the club, who will feel relegation to the Scottish Championship is inevitable; however, a win here could help them spark life back into the team, as it would reduce the points deficit to Kilmarnock in 11th to just eight points.

It would give hope to fans, if just a little, that they could fight to finish in the relegation playoff position, as they would have seven games to catch their survival rivals.

Livingston know this will be a challenge, as they have failed to win in any of their last 32 away fixtures in the Premiership, with their last victory on the road coming in August 2023 against Hibernian.

The visitors will be desperate to secure a win as they look to improve their points tally for the season, already in the knowledge their 15 points is the lowest by any side in their opening 30 matches of a Scottish top-flight campaign since Livingston themselves in 2005-06 (12).

Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership form:

L W L D L W

Livingston Scottish Premiership form:

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Team News

© Imago

Kilmarnock will be without Tyreece John-Jules, Kyle Magennis, Djenairo Daniels and Matthew Kennedy due to ongoing injury issues, but they will have been pleased that Lewis Mayo had recovered from injury to be involved last weekend on the bench.

John-Jules has been a key player for Kilmarnock this season. The striker is their leading scorer with eight goals, two of which have been the crucial first of the match, so his loss will likely be felt.

However, Killie may be encouraged by the fact that against Hearts last time out, Michael Schjonning-Larsen became their 15th different goalscorer (excluding own goals) in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Meanwhile, Livingston will be unable to call upon Samson Lawal, Aidan Denholm, Connor McLennan and Joshua Zimmerman due to fitness problems.

There will be hopes that leading goalscorers Jeremy Bokila, Lewis Smith, and Scott Pittman can add to their tallies this weekend, with five, four, and four goals, respectively.

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Roos; Brandon, Stanger, Deas, Schjonning-Larsen; Curtis, Polworth, Tshibola, Watson; Kiltie, Hugill

Livingston possible starting lineup:

Prior; Finlayson, Wilson, Kabongolo, Fati; Tait, Pittman, Sylla, Kerr, Nouble; May

We say: Kilmarnock 2-1 Livingston

Kilmarnock, while they are missing John-Jules in attack, they should have too much for Livingston, and it should help the hosts move out of the relegation playoff due to who St Mirren are playing this weekend. Livingston may have shown heart to hold Hibernian last weekend; however, the hosts should manage to secure all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.