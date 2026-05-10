Preview: Aberdeen vs St Mirren - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 10 May 2026 18:12

Aberdeen welcome relegation battling St Mirren to Pittodrie Stadium on Tuesday night for a matchday 37 clash in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are eighth in the standings with 40 points from 36 games, while the visitors are in the relegation playoff spot and four points adrift from safety.

Match preview

Aberdeen have had a largely underwhelming campaign, including dropping from a fifth-placed finish last term to failing to even qualify for the championship group of the post-split term this season.

The Dons finished the pre-split Scottish Premiership term with 33 points from 33 games, after nine wins, six draws and 18 defeats, leaving them eighth in the table and only five points above the drop zone.

However, a 2-0 win over Hibernian in the final pre-split game has sparked a significantly improved run under new boss Stephen Robinson, who was only appointed in March.

Robinson's side have subsequently won two and drawn one of their three post-split games, meaning they have climbed to 10 points clear of the bottom two, ensuring their top-flight survival with only two games remaining.

Regardless, Robinson will be aiming to maintain their momentum in the final two matches to build a strong foundation ahead of his first full season in charge in 2026-27.

© Imago

Aberdeen will be the strong favourites to claim all three points against the struggling St Mirren, although the Saints will be motivated to pick up points as they attempt to escape the bottom two before the campaign's conclusion.

St Mirren have dropped out of the top six for the first time since 2021-22, finishing 10th in the pre-split table, and the Saints are now staring down the barrel of a shock relegation from the top-flight altogether.

With defeats in all of their three post-split league games, St Mirren have fallen from 10th into the relegation playoff spot, where they now trail 10th-placed Kilmarnock in safety by four points.

Craig McLeish will be desperate to avoid competing in the relegation playoffs, meaning they will have to overturn the current four-point deficit in the final two matches of the Scottish Premiership season.

The Saints will draw confidence from their 2-0 triumph over Aberdeen in April, while they have also won one and drawn one of their last two visits to Pittodrie Stadium.

Aberdeen Scottish Premiership form:

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St Mirren Scottish Premiership form:

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St Mirren form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Aberdeen will be without Kristers Tobers and Tom McIntyre due to injury issues, while Dennis Geiger is a doubt after coming off injured in the win against Dundee United last time out.

As a result of their 2-0 triumph in that game, Robinson may opt to name a largely unchanged side, with the exception of Graeme Shinnie replacing Geiger.

Meanwhile, St Mirren are dealing with injuries to Declan John, Dan Nlundulu, Jonah Ayunga, Ryan Mullen, Shamal George, Keanu Baccus and Malik Dijksteel, while Conor McMenamin is a doubt.

Scott Tanser is likely to replace McMenamin on the left flank, with Mark O'Hara continuing on the right, while Jacob Devaney and Allan Campbell are also likely to keep their spots in the middle of the park.

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Mitov; Milne, Morrison, Knoester, Molloy; Shinnie, Afeez, Gyamfi; Armstrong; Olusanya, Nisbet

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

Sinclair; Fraser, Donnelly, Freckleton; O'Hara, Devaney, Campbell, Tanser; Idowu, Mandron, Phillips

We say: Aberdeen 2-0 St Mirren

Aberdeen have enjoyed a significant upturn in form, with three wins and one draw in their last four, and we believe the hosts will extend St Mirren's losing streak to six straight defeats.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.