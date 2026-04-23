Preview: St Mirren vs Livingston - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 23 Apr 2026 17:04

St Mirren welcome Livingston to the SMISA Stadium on Saturday afternoon in their opening fixture of the Scottish Premiership's post-split campaign.

The hosts are fourth in the relegation group table with 30 points from 33 games, while the visitors are rock bottom of the standings with just 16 points from 33 fixtures.

Match preview

St Mirren have endured an underwhelming 2025-26 Scottish Premiership campaign, dropping from three consecutive top-half finishes to still battling for their top-flight survival in the post-split term.

The Saints are 10th in the table with 30 points from 33 league games, having recorded seven wins, nine draws and 17 defeats throughout the pre-split campaign.

Consequently, St Mirren find themselves narrowly just two points above 11th-placed Kilmarnock in the relegation playoff place, leaving the Saints eager for a strong run of results in the post-split season to avoid having to compete in the playoff fixture.

St Mirren did record an encouraging end to the pre-split term under interim boss Craig McLeish, who was appointed following Stephen Robinson's departure to Aberdeen, recording two wins and two losses.

The Saints will be hoping to build on those results in the coming five fixtures, starting by taking all three points against the league's basement dwellers, Livingston.

© Imago

The Lions have had a disastrous campaign, sitting rock bottom of the standings with just 16 points after 33 league fixtures.

After a positive start to the term, with Livingston drawing their opening game before beating Falkirk on matchday two, the Lions have subsequently embarked on a 33-game winless run across all competitions.

Although survival is still mathematically possible, Livingston must overturn a 12-point deficit to 11th-placed Kilmarnock to even reach the relegation playoff spot, meaning a winning post-split run and favourable results elsewhere will be required.

Marvin Bartley will, therefore, be looking for his side to snap their 33-game winless streak by claiming all three points on Saturday.

St Mirren Scottish Premiership form:

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St Mirren form (all competitions):

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Livingston Scottish Premiership form:

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Team News

© Imago

St Mirren will be without Ryan Mullen, Shamal George, Keanu Baccus, Marcus Fraser and Malik Dijksteel due to injury issues.

Following recent injuries to both Mullen and George, 17-year-old Grant Tamosevicius currently looks set to make his league debut, although St Mirren could make an emergency loan signing ahead of the clash.

Livingston are set to be without Connor McLennan and Aidan Denholm for Saturday's match due to injury problems.

Lewis Smith has scored three goals in his last two matches for Livingston, and the forward will be hoping to find the net once again and lead the Lions to three points against St Mirren.

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

Tamosevicius; Donnelly, Gogic, Freckleton; O'Hara, Devaney, Campbell, John; Phillips; Ayunga, Mandron

Livingston possible starting lineup:

Prior; Finlayson, Wilson, Montano; Kerr, Arfield, Sylla, Fati; Smith, May, Nouble

We say: St Mirren 2-1 Livingston

St Mirren had an encouraging end to the pre-split campaign, and with Livingston's disastrous 33-game winless run, we are backing the hosts to win this one.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.