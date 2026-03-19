Preview: Falkirk vs St Mirren - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 19 Mar 2026 17:57

Falkirk will welcome St Mirren to their home ground this Saturday afternoon in the Scottish Premiership, with the hosts knowing they are set to finish in the top six after the results last weekend.

Meanwhile the visitors are currently battling for their top-flight status, knowing a win could help them move further away from the relegation playoff place, with the Saints just above this position on goal difference.

Match preview

Falkirk come into this fixture currently in sixth position after their 30 matches in the league this season, having won 12, drawn seven and lost 11 to give them a points tally of 43.

The hosts come into this game looking to go unbeaten for the fourth game in a row after they beat Kilmarnock 5-1, following that up with a 2-1 victory over Dundee United in the Scottish Cup before a 1-1 draw with Aberdeen in the league last weekend.

Should the Bairns secure all three points this weekend, it would be back-to-back victories in the top flight against St Mirren for the first time since February 2008.

This comes after Falkirk’s victory last time out when they won 2-0 at the SMISA Stadium in January. Finn Yeats opened the scoring for the Bairns in the 55th minute, while Calvin Miller also found the net.

Home fans will be confident their side can earn all three points this weekend, as in the last six matches at Falkirk Stadium, they have seen their side win on four occasions.

© Imago

St Mirren enter this game currently in 10th after their 30 matches in this league campaign, having won five, drawn nine and lost 16 to give them a points tally of 24 points.

The Saints will be well aware of their poor form, as they have failed to win in their last seven league games, which has left them in a precarious position as we reach the final stretch of fixtures this campaign.

Despite their poor recent run, the visitors will be encouraged by their recent away record against Falkirk, as they have won six of their last nine in the top-flight.

This was the Saints' only away win this season, with the club winless in 12 on the road, their longest winless away run in the top flight since going 20 without victory from November 2009 to October 2010.

Falkirk Scottish Premiership form:

W W L L W D

Falkirk form (all competitions):

W L L W W D

St Mirren Scottish Premiership form:

L L L D L L

St Mirren form (all competitions):

L L D L W L

Team News

© Imago

Falkirk are set to be without Ben Parkinson and Louie Marsh, who missed the last match against Aberdeen, while Gary Oliver made a return in the same fixture after recovering from his injury.

The hosts have been reliant on goals coming from the trio of Barney Stewart, Calvin Miller, and Brian Graham with six, four and four goals, respectively.

St Mirren will be without Malik Dijksteel, Marcus Fraser and Jonah Ayunga due to injury issues, while Jayden Richardson will be a doubt after being removed from action in the first half.

The visitors have struggled for goals in front of goal and will hope their attackers can find form as we enter the final stretch of the season, as St Mirren have been thankful that Mikael Mandron, who is top scorer, has only registered four goals in the league.

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Bain; McCann, Henderson, Donaldson, Lissah; Tait, Spencer, Miller, Yeats, Broggio; Stewart

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

George; Freckleton, Gogic, King; Tanser, O’Hara, Devaney, Donnelly, Campbell; Nlundulu, Phillips

We say: Falkirk 1-0 St Mirren

St Mirren have struggled in recent weeks and that is expected to continue against a side that have impressed this season in the league. The visitors have been the worst in front of goal in the league, and so Falkirk should be able to shut them out once again and earn all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.