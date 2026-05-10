Arsenal transfer news: Major update on Premier League star that has "disappointed" as Mikel Arteta faces Bayern Munich fight

By Lewis Nolan | 10 May 2026 23:58

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe hinted on Sunday that Anthony Gordon is not part of the club's future.

When the Toon faced Nottingham Forest on at the City Ground, Howe's team selection was the cause of much debate, with winger Gordon left on the bench.

The forward has been linked with several of Europe's best, including the likes of Arsenal and Bayern Munich in recent weeks.

Speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle in the aftermath of Newcastle's 1-1 draw with Forest, Howe claimed that Gordon was left on the bench because he must look to the future, saying: "The team has performed well in Anthony's absence.

"Since January, really, we have been disappointed, so [today's selection was] a change of [defensive] structure really. [Anthony Gordon] has come back to fitness. He's training well but, also, I'm looking at the future as well."

Newcastle are unlikely to finish in one of the Premier League's European spots, and that could limit what the club could do from a financial perspective this summer.

© Iconsport / Sergio Ruiz/Pressinphoto

Anthony Gordon to Arsenal: Should Mikel Arteta sign winger?

Arsenal are almost certain to win the league title this season, though their campaign has been far from straightforward, with fans criticising attackers like Gabriel Martinelli and Noni Madueke.

If the Gunners wish to challenge for the title again, it may make some sense to bring in the likes of Gordon, who has already proven himself in the Premier League.

ANTHONY GORDON 2025-26 PL STATS Matches: 26 Starts: 24 Goals: 6 Assists: 2

However, the 25-year-old has scored just three non-penalty goals in the Premier League this term, and he netted just five in 2024-25.

While Mikel Arteta may be able to improve Gordon's output, any prolonged adaptation period could be costly in pursuit of silverware.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Anthony Gordon to Bayern Munich: The next Luis Diaz?

Bayern Munich have signed Michael Olise and Luis Diaz in recent seasons from the Premier League, and both have benefitted significantly from the space afforded to them in the Bundesliga.

Diaz has arguably enjoyed the best campaign of his career, and considering Gordon profiles somewhat similarly to the Colombian, perhaps a move to Germany would help him rediscover his goalscoring form.

Even if Gordon failed to claim a starting spot at Bayern, the prospect of consistently competing for honours alongside stars such as Harry Kane may be too tempting to turn down.