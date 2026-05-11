Man United transfer news: Premier League midfielder's £84m price tag revealed as 'tough' deal awaits Michael Carrick

By Lewis Nolan | 11 May 2026 00:51

West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes will cost Manchester United a fee of at least £84m this summer, the latest report has revealed.

Michael Carrick's side failed to win their fourth consecutive Premier League game on Saturday, settling for a point after a goalless stalemate with Sunderland.

The Red Devils have already qualified for the Champions League, so it would be understandable if the club were more focused on the upcoming summer transfer window than matters on the pitch.

United's primary focus will no doubt be on strengthening their midfield considering the exit of Casemiro at the end of the season will leave them with just two senior stars for that area as things stand.

Football Insider claim that United will have to pay at least £84m if they are to sign West Ham star Mateus Fernandes, even if the club suffer Premier League relegation.

© Imago / Visionhaus

Mateus Fernandes to Man United: Why West Ham star makes sense

Fernandes may have been on the losing side against Arsenal on Sunday, but he was arguably the best player on the pitch, with his ability in and out of possession making him a standout player.

The Portuguese star is only 21, and the fact he has been able to compete well with the likes of Declan Rice in midfield bodes well for his future at the top level.

MATEUS FERNANDES 2025-26 PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Matches: 34 Starts: 33 Goals: 3 Assists: 3 Successful Passes per 90: 40.9 Duels Won Percentage: 55.8%

Though there may be some reservations about spending nearly £100m on a player that could have two Premier League relegations to his name at the end of the season, he should not be held responsible for the failings of his team.

Whether West Ham will be able to demand such a fee for a player after demotion remains to be seen, and if there is a chance that Fernandes could be signed for a cheaper price, United must be at the front of the queue.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Man United rebuild: Mateus Fernandes and Carlos Baleba?

While the addition of Fernandes would benefit United significantly, he is not a specialist number six, and the exit of Casemiro will leave the club short in that department.

If the 21-year-old was signed alongside another star such as Carlos Baleba, the Red Devils may have enough quality in the middle of the pitch to compete with the likes of Arsenal.

Baleba would almost certainly cost a similar fee to Fernandes, so United should plan carefully if they wish to make additions in other areas of their squad.