England World Cup record: Every campaign, result, top scorer and overall tournament history

England are one of the most recognisable nations in FIFA World Cup history.
Since making their debut in 1950, the Three Lions have delivered moments that have defined generations, ranging from Geoff Hurst’s iconic hat‑trick in the 1966 final to Harry Kane’s Golden Boot heroics in Russia.
SportsMole provides a comprehensive guide that breaks down every England World Cup campaign, including results, top scorers, best performances and key statistics, while also charting the nation’s overall record at the prestigious tournament.
How many World Cups have England won?
England have won the FIFA World Cup once, lifting the trophy on home soil in 1966.
Sir Alf Ramsey’s side defeated West Germany 4-2 after extra time at Wembley, with Geoff Hurst scoring the only hat‑trick ever recorded in a World Cup final.
England’s overall World Cup record
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Tournaments played: 17
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World Cup titles: 1
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Semi‑final appearances: 3
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Matches played: 74
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Wins: 32
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Draws: 22
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Defeats: 20
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Goals scored: 104
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Goals conceded: 68
England have been a consistent presence at the World Cup since 1950, missing only a handful of tournaments and regularly reaching the knockout stages.
England World Cup history by tournament
Below is a full breakdown of every England World Cup campaign, including managers, captains, top scorers and best results.
1950 – Brazil
Round: Group stage
Manager: Sir Walter Winterbottom
Captain: Billy Wright
Top scorers: Wilf Mannion & Stan Mortensen (1)
Best result: England 2–0 Chile
England’s long‑awaited World Cup debut ended in disappointment, with a shock 1–0 defeat to the United States proving decisive.
1954 – Switzerland
Round: Quarter‑finals
Manager: Sir Walter Winterbottom
Captain: Billy Wright
Top scorer: Nat Lofthouse (3)
Best result: England 2–0 Switzerland
England reached the knockout rounds for the first time before losing to Uruguay.
1958 – Sweden
Round: Group stage
Manager: Sir Walter Winterbottom
Captain: Billy Wright
Top scorer: Derek Kevan (2)
Best result: England 2–2 Austria
A play‑off defeat to the Soviet Union ended England’s campaign.
1962 – Chile
Round: Quarter‑finals
Manager: Sir Walter Winterbottom
Captain: Johnny Haynes
Top scorer: Ron Flowers (2)
Best result: England 3–1 Argentina
England reached the last eight again but were eliminated by eventual champions Brazil.
1966 – England
Round: Winners
Manager: Sir Alf Ramsey
Captain: Bobby Moore
Top scorer: Geoff Hurst (4)
Best result: England 4–2 West Germany
England’s greatest footballing triumph came on home soil, with Moore lifting the Jules Rimet Trophy after a dramatic extra‑time victory.
1970 – Mexico
Round: Quarter‑finals
Manager: Sir Alf Ramsey
Captain: Bobby Moore
Top scorers: Clarke, Hurst, Mullery & Peters (1)
Best result: England 1–0 Czechoslovakia
The defending champions were knocked out by West Germany after surrendering a 2–0 lead.
1974 – West Germany
England failed to qualify for the 1974 World Cup despite having a squad packed with talent.
A combination of inconsistent results and managerial upheaval proved costly, with a damaging home draw against Poland ultimately sealing their fate.
1978 – Argentina
England also missed out on the 1978 World Cup.
This time, they were edged out by Italy in qualifying, with both nations finishing level on points. The tie-breaker came down to goals scored: Italy netted three more than England after the head‑to‑head record was identical, each side won 2–0 at home.
As a result, England narrowly missed the chance to return to the world stage.
1982 – Spain
Round: Second group stage
Manager: Ron Greenwood
Captain: Mick Mills
Top scorers: Trevor Francis & Bryan Robson (2)
Best result: West Germany 0–0 England
England went unbeaten but were eliminated under the tournament’s unusual second‑group format.
1986 – Mexico
Round: Quarter‑finals
Manager: Sir Bobby Robson
Captain: Bryan Robson
Top scorer: Gary Lineker (6 – Golden Boot)
Best result: England 3–0 Paraguay
A campaign remembered for Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” and “Goal of the Century”. Lineker finished as the tournament’s top scorer.
1990 – Italy
Round: Third‑place play‑off
Manager: Sir Bobby Robson
Captain: Bryan Robson
Top scorer: David Platt (3)
Best result: Cameroon 2–3 England (AET)
England reached the semi‑finals for the first time since 1966, losing to West Germany on penalties in one of the nation’s most emotional World Cup runs.
1994 – United States
England failed to qualify for the 1994 World Cup under manager Graham Taylor, finishing third in their qualifying group behind Norway and the Netherlands.
Even a 7-1 win over San Marino on the final day was not enough, as results elsewhere meant England could no longer progress.
Taylor left his role soon after, bringing an end to a difficult campaign.
1998 – France
Round: Round of 16
Manager: Glenn Hoddle
Captain: Alan Shearer
Top scorers: Michael Owen & Alan Shearer (2)
Best result: England 2–0 Tunisia
Michael Owen’s sensational solo goal against Argentina became one of England’s most iconic World Cup moments, though the team exited on penalties.
2002 – South Korea & Japan
Round: Quarter‑finals
Manager: Sven‑Göran Eriksson
Captain: David Beckham
Top scorer: Michael Owen (2)
Best result: Denmark 0–3 England
England beat Argentina in the group stage before falling to Brazil in the last eight.
2006 – Germany
Round: Quarter‑finals
Manager: Sven‑Göran Eriksson
Captain: David Beckham
Top scorer: Steven Gerrard (2)
Best result: England 1–0 Ecuador
Another penalty shootout heartbreak, this time against Portugal.
2010 – South Africa
Round: Round of 16
Manager: Fabio Capello
Captain: Steven Gerrard
Top scorers: Defoe, Gerrard & Upson (1)
Best result: Slovenia 0–1 England
England were beaten 4-1 by Germany in a match overshadowed by Frank Lampard’s infamous disallowed goal.
2014 – Brazil
Round: Group stage
Manager: Roy Hodgson
Captain: Steven Gerrard
Top scorers: Rooney & Sturridge (1)
Best result: Costa Rica 0–0 England
One of England’s poorest World Cup campaigns saw them finish bottom of their group without a single win. In one of the tournament’s biggest shocks, Costa Rica and Uruguay progressed at the expense of both England and Italy.
2018 – Russia
Round: Third‑place play‑off
Manager: Gareth Southgate
Captain: Harry Kane
Top scorer: Harry Kane (6 – Golden Boot)
Best result: Sweden 0–2 England
England reached the semi‑finals for the first time in 28 years and also claimed their first-ever World Cup penalty shootout victory, edging past Colombia on a dramatic night in Moscow.
2022 – Qatar
Round: Quarter‑finals
Manager: Gareth Southgate
Captain: Harry Kane
Top scorers: Marcus Rashford & Bukayo Saka (3)
Best result: England 3–0 Senegal
A strong campaign ended with a narrow defeat to France in the last eight.
England World Cup records and statistics
Biggest World Cup win: 6–1 vs Panama (2018)
England’s 6–1 win over Panama at the 2018 World Cup remains their biggest victory in a major tournament.
Harry Kane led the way with a hat‑trick (two penalties and a deflected header), while John Stones scored twice and Jesse Lingard added a superb long‑range strike.
The result effectively secured England’s place in the knockout stages and marked one of the most dominant performances in their World Cup history.
Heaviest World Cup defeat: 4-1 vs Germany (2010)
This defeat needs little introduction. It remains impossible to recall without frustration, largely because of the infamous Frank Lampard 'ghost goal' that was never given.
It stands as England’s heaviest World Cup loss, and it became the defining moment that pushed football towards adopting goal‑line technology.
Thomas Müller scored twice for Germany, but the match will forever be remembered for the goal that should have counted.
England’s World Cup penalty shootout record
England have contested four World Cup shootouts, winning just one:
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Lost to West Germany – 1990 Semi‑Final
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Lost to Argentina – 1998 Round of 16
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Lost to Portugal – 2006 Quarter‑Final
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Beat Colombia – 2018 Round of 16
England’s top World Cup scorers
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Gary Lineker – 10
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Harry Kane – 8
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Geoff Hurst – 5
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Michael Owen – 4
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Bobby Charlton – 4
England managers at the World Cup
England have been led by several iconic managers at the tournament, including:
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Sir Alf Ramsey – the only England manager to win the World Cup
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Sir Bobby Robson – semi‑finalist in 1990
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Sven‑Göran Eriksson – three consecutive quarter‑finals
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Gareth Southgate – semi‑finalist in 2018 and quarter‑finalist in 2022
England at the 2026 World Cup
England will compete at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
It will be their 17th World Cup appearance and their eighth in a row, as Thomas Tuchel's side look to build on recent deep runs and challenge for a second World Cup triumph.