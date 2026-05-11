England World Cup record: Every campaign, result, top scorer and overall tournament history

By Lewis Blain | 11 May 2026 15:06 , Last updated: 11 May 2026 15:10

England are one of the most recognisable nations in FIFA World Cup history.

Since making their debut in 1950, the Three Lions have delivered moments that have defined generations, ranging from Geoff Hurst’s iconic hat‑trick in the 1966 final to Harry Kane’s Golden Boot heroics in Russia.

SportsMole provides a comprehensive guide that breaks down every England World Cup campaign, including results, top scorers, best performances and key statistics, while also charting the nation’s overall record at the prestigious tournament.

How many World Cups have England won?

England have won the FIFA World Cup once, lifting the trophy on home soil in 1966.

Sir Alf Ramsey’s side defeated West Germany 4-2 after extra time at Wembley, with Geoff Hurst scoring the only hat‑trick ever recorded in a World Cup final.

England’s overall World Cup record

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Tournaments played: 17

World Cup titles: 1

Semi‑final appearances: 3

Matches played: 74

Wins: 32

Draws: 22

Defeats: 20

Goals scored: 104

Goals conceded: 68

England have been a consistent presence at the World Cup since 1950, missing only a handful of tournaments and regularly reaching the knockout stages.

England World Cup history by tournament

Below is a full breakdown of every England World Cup campaign, including managers, captains, top scorers and best results.

1950 – Brazil

Round: Group stage

Manager: Sir Walter Winterbottom

Captain: Billy Wright

Top scorers: Wilf Mannion & Stan Mortensen (1)

Best result: England 2–0 Chile

England’s long‑awaited World Cup debut ended in disappointment, with a shock 1–0 defeat to the United States proving decisive.

1954 – Switzerland

Round: Quarter‑finals

Manager: Sir Walter Winterbottom

Captain: Billy Wright

Top scorer: Nat Lofthouse (3)

Best result: England 2–0 Switzerland

England reached the knockout rounds for the first time before losing to Uruguay.

1958 – Sweden

Round: Group stage

Manager: Sir Walter Winterbottom

Captain: Billy Wright

Top scorer: Derek Kevan (2)

Best result: England 2–2 Austria

A play‑off defeat to the Soviet Union ended England’s campaign.

1962 – Chile

Round: Quarter‑finals

Manager: Sir Walter Winterbottom

Captain: Johnny Haynes

Top scorer: Ron Flowers (2)

Best result: England 3–1 Argentina

England reached the last eight again but were eliminated by eventual champions Brazil.

1966 – England

Round: Winners

Manager: Sir Alf Ramsey

Captain: Bobby Moore

Top scorer: Geoff Hurst (4)

Best result: England 4–2 West Germany

England’s greatest footballing triumph came on home soil, with Moore lifting the Jules Rimet Trophy after a dramatic extra‑time victory.

© Imago / Varley Media



1970 – Mexico

Round: Quarter‑finals

Manager: Sir Alf Ramsey

Captain: Bobby Moore

Top scorers: Clarke, Hurst, Mullery & Peters (1)

Best result: England 1–0 Czechoslovakia

The defending champions were knocked out by West Germany after surrendering a 2–0 lead.

1974 – West Germany

England failed to qualify for the 1974 World Cup despite having a squad packed with talent.

A combination of inconsistent results and managerial upheaval proved costly, with a damaging home draw against Poland ultimately sealing their fate.

1978 – Argentina

England also missed out on the 1978 World Cup.

This time, they were edged out by Italy in qualifying, with both nations finishing level on points. The tie-breaker came down to goals scored: Italy netted three more than England after the head‑to‑head record was identical, each side won 2–0 at home.

As a result, England narrowly missed the chance to return to the world stage.

1982 – Spain

Round: Second group stage

Manager: Ron Greenwood

Captain: Mick Mills

Top scorers: Trevor Francis & Bryan Robson (2)

Best result: West Germany 0–0 England

England went unbeaten but were eliminated under the tournament’s unusual second‑group format.

1986 – Mexico

Round: Quarter‑finals

Manager: Sir Bobby Robson

Captain: Bryan Robson

Top scorer: Gary Lineker (6 – Golden Boot)

Best result: England 3–0 Paraguay

A campaign remembered for Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” and “Goal of the Century”. Lineker finished as the tournament’s top scorer.

1990 – Italy

Round: Third‑place play‑off

Manager: Sir Bobby Robson

Captain: Bryan Robson

Top scorer: David Platt (3)

Best result: Cameroon 2–3 England (AET)

England reached the semi‑finals for the first time since 1966, losing to West Germany on penalties in one of the nation’s most emotional World Cup runs.

1994 – United States

England failed to qualify for the 1994 World Cup under manager Graham Taylor, finishing third in their qualifying group behind Norway and the Netherlands.

Even a 7-1 win over San Marino on the final day was not enough, as results elsewhere meant England could no longer progress.

Taylor left his role soon after, bringing an end to a difficult campaign.

1998 – France

Round: Round of 16

Manager: Glenn Hoddle

Captain: Alan Shearer

Top scorers: Michael Owen & Alan Shearer (2)

Best result: England 2–0 Tunisia

Michael Owen’s sensational solo goal against Argentina became one of England’s most iconic World Cup moments, though the team exited on penalties.

2002 – South Korea & Japan

Round: Quarter‑finals

Manager: Sven‑Göran Eriksson

Captain: David Beckham

Top scorer: Michael Owen (2)

Best result: Denmark 0–3 England

England beat Argentina in the group stage before falling to Brazil in the last eight.

2006 – Germany

Round: Quarter‑finals

Manager: Sven‑Göran Eriksson

Captain: David Beckham

Top scorer: Steven Gerrard (2)

Best result: England 1–0 Ecuador

Another penalty shootout heartbreak, this time against Portugal.

2010 – South Africa

Round: Round of 16

Manager: Fabio Capello

Captain: Steven Gerrard

Top scorers: Defoe, Gerrard & Upson (1)

Best result: Slovenia 0–1 England

England were beaten 4-1 by Germany in a match overshadowed by Frank Lampard’s infamous disallowed goal.

© Imago / APL



2014 – Brazil

Round: Group stage

Manager: Roy Hodgson

Captain: Steven Gerrard

Top scorers: Rooney & Sturridge (1)

Best result: Costa Rica 0–0 England

One of England’s poorest World Cup campaigns saw them finish bottom of their group without a single win. In one of the tournament’s biggest shocks, Costa Rica and Uruguay progressed at the expense of both England and Italy.

2018 – Russia

Round: Third‑place play‑off

Manager: Gareth Southgate

Captain: Harry Kane

Top scorer: Harry Kane (6 – Golden Boot)

Best result: Sweden 0–2 England

England reached the semi‑finals for the first time in 28 years and also claimed their first-ever World Cup penalty shootout victory, edging past Colombia on a dramatic night in Moscow.

2022 – Qatar

Round: Quarter‑finals

Manager: Gareth Southgate

Captain: Harry Kane

Top scorers: Marcus Rashford & Bukayo Saka (3)

Best result: England 3–0 Senegal

A strong campaign ended with a narrow defeat to France in the last eight.

England World Cup records and statistics

© Imago / Sven Simon



Biggest World Cup win: 6–1 vs Panama (2018)

England’s 6–1 win over Panama at the 2018 World Cup remains their biggest victory in a major tournament.

Harry Kane led the way with a hat‑trick (two penalties and a deflected header), while John Stones scored twice and Jesse Lingard added a superb long‑range strike.

The result effectively secured England’s place in the knockout stages and marked one of the most dominant performances in their World Cup history.

Heaviest World Cup defeat: 4-1 vs Germany (2010)

This defeat needs little introduction. It remains impossible to recall without frustration, largely because of the infamous Frank Lampard 'ghost goal' that was never given.

It stands as England’s heaviest World Cup loss, and it became the defining moment that pushed football towards adopting goal‑line technology.

Thomas Müller scored twice for Germany, but the match will forever be remembered for the goal that should have counted.

England’s World Cup penalty shootout record

England have contested four World Cup shootouts, winning just one:

Lost to West Germany – 1990 Semi‑Final

Lost to Argentina – 1998 Round of 16

Lost to Portugal – 2006 Quarter‑Final

Beat Colombia – 2018 Round of 16

England’s top World Cup scorers

Gary Lineker – 10

Harry Kane – 8

Geoff Hurst – 5

Michael Owen – 4

Bobby Charlton – 4

England managers at the World Cup

England have been led by several iconic managers at the tournament, including:

Sir Alf Ramsey – the only England manager to win the World Cup

Sir Bobby Robson – semi‑finalist in 1990

Sven‑Göran Eriksson – three consecutive quarter‑finals

Gareth Southgate – semi‑finalist in 2018 and quarter‑finalist in 2022

England at the 2026 World Cup

England will compete at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

It will be their 17th World Cup appearance and their eighth in a row, as Thomas Tuchel's side look to build on recent deep runs and challenge for a second World Cup triumph.