Preview: Lazio vs Inter Milan - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 11 May 2026 15:54 , Last updated: 11 May 2026 16:02

With the Coppa Italia up for grabs, Lazio and Inter Milan will clash in the capital on Wednesday evening, as a packed Stadio Olimpico awaits this year's final.

Days after new champions Inter cruised to victory in an almost meaningless Serie A meeting, the teams will reconvene in Rome to decide who lifts the cup.

Match preview

Having sewn up top spot with three rounds remaining, Inter began their Serie A victory lap with a visit to Stadio Olimpico on Saturday, playing out a dress rehearsal for the Coppa Italia final.

Already crowned kings of Calcio, the Nerazzurri reaffirmed that status by strolling to a comfortable 3-0 win, after Lazio had been reduced to 10 men midway through the second half.

Both coaches made several changes, and few fans were present due to a boycott, but on Wednesday night the pair will meet again, with precious silverware awaiting the winner.

Inter may have secured their 21st Scudetto, but they are still targeting a rare domestic double - and their first since Jose Mourinho's side achieved an unforgettable treble some 16 years ago.

Current boss Cristian Chivu was then one of Mourinho's players, and his first season as head coach will also go down in history should the Nerazzurri now claim their 10th Coppa Italia.

After knocking out Venezia and Torino in the earlier rounds, Chivu's team edged past Como to reach this season's final, fighting back to win 3-2 on aggregate after a thrilling second leg at San Siro.

Including that late comeback, Inter have scored at least twice in all of their last seven fixtures, while their last loss was in the Derby della Madonnina more than two months ago.

Furthermore, after last week's league success over Lazio, they have won the last three meetings in Rome by an emphatic 11-0 overall scoreline.

© Imago / IPA Sport

So, despite playing on home turf, Lazio will start Wednesday's contest as outsiders - even if they also have a strong tradition in the Coppa Italia.

The capital club are pursuing an eighth national cup, having taken a particularly tough route through to this year's decider.

After dumping out AC Milan in the last 16, Maurizio Sarri's men eliminated holders Bologna and then Atalanta, progressing via penalties on both occasions.

Such an impressive run stands in stark contrast to some underwhelming league form, and the Biancocelesti are no longer able to qualify for Europe through Serie A.

At risk of missing out for a second straight season, Lazio's last available route is by claiming the cup, as they lie seven points adrift of seventh-placed Atalanta with just two games to play.

Amid ongoing unrest within the club and in the stands, Sarri's side have notably improved since winter turned to spring, suffering just one loss in 10 before rolling over against Inter.

However, either home or away, Lazio's last win over the Nerazzurri in any competition dates back nine games to August 2022, summing up the sheer size of their task.

Lazio Coppa Italia form:

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Lazio form (all competitions):

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Inter Milan Coppa Italia form:

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Inter Milan form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Inter should have an almost full squad available for the final, as only Hakan Calhanoglu is set to miss out.

While the set-piece specialist is still sidelined with a thigh injury, Italy striker Pio Esposito has resumed training after a minor back problem caused him to miss last weekend's league clash.

The latter may have to be content with a place on the bench, as Marcus Thuram and Inter captain Lautaro Martinez are both among Serie A's top marksmen.

After opening the deadlock on Saturday, Martinez holds a four-goal lead over his teammate and two others in the Capocannoniere race, while Thuram has recently scored six times in as many Serie A matches.

By contrast, Lazio's most productive player is Gustav Isaksen, who has only netted five league goals all season. Just behind him on four, Pedro memorably scored twice against Inter this time last year, effectively costing them the title.

Both wingers must vie with several others: captain Mattia Zaccagni should reclaim the armband after missing last week's game with a knock, while Tijjani Noslin and Matteo Cancellieri are also in contention.

Sarri has yet to settle on a preferred replacement for Taty Castellanos, who left the Biancocelesti back in January: Noslin, Daniel Maldini, Boulaye Dia or even Petar Ratkov could start up front.

While there are some doubts about the fitness of Cancellieri, Patric and Danilo Cataldi - all of whom have muscular issues - only goalkeepers Ivan Provedel and Alessio Furlanetto are completely ruled out.

Key defender Alessio Romagnoli - who scored in the semi-final second leg against Atalanta - was sent off on Saturday, but his upcoming suspension only applies to Serie A.

Lazio possible starting lineup:

Motta; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Tavares; Basic, Patric, Taylor; Isaksen, Noslin, Zaccagni

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

J. Martinez; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Zielinski, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, L. Martinez

We say: Lazio 1-3 Inter Milan

Although Lazio can test most sides on their day, Inter's squad depth and attacking prowess should ensure they eventually come out on top.

Sarri's side are also very inconsistent on home turf, while their recent record against the Nerazzurri is truly terrible.

So, the Serie A champions are set to celebrate an historic double at the Olimpico, by claiming their 10th Coppa Italia.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.