Crystal Palace lineup vs. Man City: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 11 May 2026 16:35 , Last updated: 11 May 2026 17:02

Crystal Palace could be without up to four players for Wednesday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Borna Sosa (unspecified), Eddie Nketiah (hamstring) and Cheick Doucoure (muscle) all remain sidelined with injuries, while Evann Guessand (knee) has returned to training and could be selected in the matchday squad after missing the last eight games in all competitions.

Head coach Oliver Glasner has two weeks to prepare his team for the Conference League final in Leipzig, so he is not expected to make wholesale changes to his starting lineup on Wednesday.

Ismaila Sarr has been Palace’s standout performer in recent weeks and became just the second player in the club’s Premier League era to reach 20 goals in all competitions when he scored in Sunday’s 2-2 home draw with Everton.

Sarr is just two goals away from reaching 10 in the top flight this season and he is likely to start in the final third against Man City, potentially alongside Jean-Philippe Mateta who also found the net against Everton and will hope to replace Jorgen Strand Larsen up front.

Yeremy Pino will push Brennan Johnson for the final spot in attack, while Daniel Munoz and Tyrick Mitchell are both expected to continue as wing-backs in a 3-4-2-1 formation.

In-demand Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada are both strong contenders to retain their starting spots in centre-midfield, but Glasner may consider recalling either Will Hughes or Jefferson Lerma.

Chris Richards, Maxence Lacroix and Jaydee Canvot are all set to continue in the back three protecting goalkeeper Dean Henderson, though Chadi Riad is another defensive option at Glasner’s disposal.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Riad; Munoz, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell; Pino, Sarr; Mateta

> Click here to see how Manchester City could line up against Crystal Palace