Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Crystal Palace clash: Abdukodir Khusanov, Rodri, Josko Gvardiol latest

By Oliver Thomas | 11 May 2026 09:30 , Last updated: 11 May 2026 09:36

Manchester City will be looking to keep their slim Premier League title hopes alive when they welcome Crystal Palace to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Citizens bounced back from their damaging 3-3 draw with Everton by beating Brentford 3-0 on home soil on Saturday, courtesy of goals from Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush.

However, Pep Guardiola’s side sit five points behind leaders Arsenal in the table with just one game in hand and they may have to cope without a couple of first-team stars against the Eagles.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash against Oliver Glasner’s side.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: May 13 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Rodri has missed Man City’s last four matches in all competitions with a groin issue. The Spaniard returned to partial training last Friday but was not fit to feature against Brentford, and it remains to be seen whether he will be involved on Wednesday.

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Tibial fracture/fitness

Possible return date: May 13 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Josko Gvardiol has made a welcome return to first-team training after more than three months on the sidelines with a tibial fracture. The defender was not deemed ready to return to the squad last weekend, and a late call is set to be made on his fitness ahead of the visit of Crystal Palace.

© Imago / APL

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: May 13 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Abdukodir Khusanov sustained a “knock in a painful area” during City’s draw with Everton and subsequently missed the win over Brentford on Saturday. The defender’s issue is not thought to be serious, so he could be ready to return to Guardiola’s team on Wednesday.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspended players for this match.