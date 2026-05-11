Preview: Getafe vs Mallorca - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 11 May 2026 20:24 , Last updated: 11 May 2026 20:29

European-chasing Getafe will welcome relegation-threatened Mallorca to Estadio Coliseum on Wednesday night, with both teams in need of the points.

Getafe are currently seventh in the La Liga table, five points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo, while Mallorca are 15th, only two points outside of the relegation zone.

Match preview

Getafe have a record of 13 wins, six draws and 16 defeats from their 35 league matches this season, with 45 points leaving them in seventh spot in the table, which would secure qualification for the 2026-27 Conference League playoffs.

The Deep Blue Ones are five points behind sixth-placed Celta, meanwhile, with qualification for next season's Europa League still a possibility for the capital outfit.

Jose Bordalas' side will enter this match off the back of a goalless draw with basement side Real Oviedo, and they have actually lost three of their last five games in Spain's top flight.

Getafe actually have the third-worst home record in La Liga this season, having only managed to pick up 21 points from 17 games, but Mallorca have the second-worst away record in the division, claiming just nine points from their 17 matches on their travels.

© Imago

Earlier this season, Mallorca recorded a 1-0 victory over Getafe, and the Pirates have actually been victorious in three of the last four meetings between the two sides.

Mallorca are unbeaten away to Getafe since December 2022, and they will enter this match off the back of a positive result, having drawn 1-1 with third-placed Villarreal on Sunday.

Martin Demichelis' side have won four of their last eight league matches, which is excellent form considering their position in the table, but a number of teams around them are also picking up positive results, which has created a fascinating relegation battle.

Mallorca are currently 15th in the division on 39 points, just two points above 18th-placed Alaves with three gameweeks left this season.

The Pirates will actually face fellow strugglers Levante and Real Oviedo in their final two matches of the campaign, so their destiny is very much in their own hands.

Getafe La Liga form:

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Mallorca La Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Getafe will be without the services of Juanmi through injury, while Kiko Femenia is a major doubt, with the defender unlikely to be available for selection.

Abdel Aqbar will also be missing for the capital outfit on Wednesday, having picked up a milestone yellow card in the team's goalless draw with Real Oviedo last time out.

The absence of Abqar is likely to mean that Djene Dakonam drops into the back three, with Lucas Vazquez potentially being introduced into the starting side.

Mallorca, meanwhile, could be missing as many as eight players for Wednesday's match.

Indeed, Jan Salas, Mateo Joseph and Antonio Raillo are definitely out through injury, while Samu Costa will play no part, with the midfielder suspended due to the milestone yellow card that he was handed in the draw with Villarreal last time out.

Checks also need to be made on Marash Kumbulla, Lucas Bergstrom, Johan Mojica and Justin Kalumba before final decisions on their involvement can be made.

Vedat Muriqi, meanwhile, is now just two goals behind Kylian Mbappe's total in La Liga this season, having found the back of the net on 22 occasions.

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Dakonam, Duarte, Romero; Iglesias, Milla, Arambarri, Davinchi; Martin; Satriano, Vazquez

Mallorca possible starting lineup:

Roman; Maffeo, Valjent, Lopez, Lato; Darder, Mascarell, Morlanes; Torre; Muriqi, Luvumbo

We say: Getafe 1-1 Mallorca

It is difficult to back Mallorca with any real confidence here considering their struggles on the road this season, but we are expecting the Pirates to be good enough for a point against an out-of-form Getafe.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.