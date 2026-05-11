Preview: Stockport County vs Stevenage - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 11 May 2026 18:27

Both potentially 90 minutes away from an appearance at Wembley Stadium, Stockport County and Stevenage clash for the second leg of their League Two playoff semi-final on Wednesday.

The Hatters have a narrow advantage following last week's first-leg victory at the base of the Boro, who are facing an uphill battle at Edgeley Park.

Match preview

Stockport County have now won three of their past four matches after a first-leg success at the home of Stevenage on Saturday afternoon, when the visitors to the Stevenage FC Stadium snatched a triumph.

Following a goalless first half, the majority of the exciting action in the second period on the weekend, when a 94th-minute winner from Derby County loanee Ben Osborn sealed a win for the Hatters.

Looking to make it three consecutive League One wins and book a spot on the Wembley stage later this month, Dave Challinor's men are the favourites for success on Wednesday, when they will be roared on by their supporters.

That being said, Stockport will be desperate to avoid a repeat of their most recent competitive contest on April 28 at Edgeley Park, where goals from Martin Sheriff and Jordan Gabriel secured maximum points for League Two-bound Port Vale.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Sneaking into the playoffs after a final-day victory at home over Wigan Athletic on May 2, Stevenage were unable to record back-to-back Hertfordshire successes, losing the first leg to Stockport on Saturday.

That defeat over the weekend to the in-form Hatters ended a four-game unbeaten run (W2 D2) for the Boro, who need everything to go their way in order to conquer Edgeley Park and reach Wembley.

Winning just one of their past five away contests in League One (D2 L2), Stevenage must alter their fortunes on the road to have a chance of competing for promotion to Championship after Wednesday night.

Alex Revell's side are aiming to make it consecutive wins at Edgeley Park this season, with the Boro winning 3-1 at the home of the Hatters in December 2025 courtesy of strikes from Chem Campbell, Jamie Reid and Louis Thompson.

Stockport County League One form:

D L W L W W

Stevenage League One form:

L D W D W L

Team News

© Imago / News Images

Scoring the only goal of the first leg, Stockport's Osborn is set to start once again on the right side of attack.

The hosts could be tempted into attacking alterations elsewhere, though, with Tanto Olaofe bringing a different presence to the Hatters' forward line.

After keeping a clean sheet, there is no reason why Stockport should deviate from a centre-back pairing of Ethan Pye and Kyle Wootton.

Stevenage will likely shuffle their pack in search of second-leg success, with Matt Phillips potentially dropping out of the XI.

Northern Irishman Reid needs to produce a magical performance for the Boro, with the visitors reliant on his attacking abilities.

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Addai; Dacres-Cogley; Wootton, Pye, Edun; Norwood, Bailey, Osborn, Stokes; Sidibeh, Barry

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; Pattenden, Goode, Piergianni, Earley; Kemp, Thompson, White, Roberts; Reid, M Phillips

We say: Stockport County 2-1 Stevenage (Stockport County win 3-1 on aggregate)

Clutching at a one-goal advantage from the first leg, Stockport will be confident of getting the job done at Edgeley Park.

Stevenage have good recent memories of a trip to the Hatters, although we feel that the visitors' playoff dreams will end on Wednesday night.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.