Next Chelsea manager: BlueCo 'making checks' on continental-trophy-winning duo amid shortlist talk

By Darren Plant | 11 May 2026 17:56

Chelsea are allegedly 'making checks' on Oliver Glasner and Filipe Luis as they continue to consider candidates for the head coach role at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are currently preparing for Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester City and a concluding Premier League double-header that will determine whether they play European football next season.

Away from the pitch, however, BlueCo have begun the search for a permanent successor to Liam Rosenior, who was sacked last month.

On Monday, a report emerged that a six-strong shortlist had been compiled by the Chelsea hierarchy.

According to a fresh report in The Telegraph, Glasner and Luis are among the candidates for the vacant position.

© Imago / Sportimage

Chelsea considering Glasner, Luis

The report claims that Chelsea chiefs have been 'making checks' on Crystal Palace boss Glasner and former Flamengo manager Luis.

Both men have won continental trophies in the past, Glasner lifting the Europa League trophy with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022 and Luis the Copa Libertadores in 2025.

Chelsea are said to be eager to appoint a head coach with top-level experience, their preference believed to be someone with know-how of the Premier League.

Glasner has a record of 31 wins, 28 draws and 27 defeats from his 86 matches as head coach of Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Luis is a former Chelsea player, making 26 appearances during 2014-15 and contributing to the club's Premier League title success during that campaign.

© Imago / IMAGO / Latin Sport Images

Glasner, Luis ones to watch with Chelsea

When the likes of Xabi Alonso and Cesc Fabregas are being mentioned, the appointment of Glasner or Luis would be viewed as a comedown in the eyes of supporters.

Nevertheless, both are realistic candidates for the Chelsea job, particularly Luis who was of interest to BlueCo when they wanted to replace Rosenior at Strasbourg in January.

There will be those among Chelsea's fanbase that would be against Glasner's appointment, yet the 51-year-old has a proven record of delivering trophies.

If Palace beat Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League final, the Austrian will have won two European trophies and an FA Cup in the space of four years.