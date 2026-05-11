Man City vs. Crystal Palace: Erling Haaland’s scoring record spells trouble for the Eagles ahead of Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 11 May 2026 17:00 , Last updated: 11 May 2026 17:21

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland will be hoping to add to his 26 Premier League goals this season when he plays against Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Norwegian was on target once again last weekend as the Citizens kept their slim title hopes alive with a much-needed 3-0 home win over Brentford.

Haaland has enjoyed facing many English teams since joining Man City, and here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at Haaland's record against the Eagles, including overall wins, goals and assists.

ERLING HAALAND'S RECORD VS. CRYSTAL PALACE ⚽️ Played: 6 ⚽️ Won: 4 ⚽️ Drawn: 1 ⚽️ Lost: 1 ⚽️ Goals: 8 ⚽️ Assists: 0

Since arriving at Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022, Erling Haaland has faced Crystal Palace competitively six times across all competitions, five timeS in the Premier league and once in the FA Cup.

Haaland’s solitary FA Cup outing versus the Eagles was one to forget, as Man City suffered a slender 1-0 defeat in the 2025 final held at Wembley, with the Norwegian surprisingly passing up the opportunity to take a penalty which was missed by teammate Omar Marmoush.

However, Man City’s No.9 has enjoyed playing against Palace in the Premier League, as he has found the net eight times in just five matches, helping Pep Guardiola’s team win four of those.

Haaland memorably scored his first hat-trick for Man City against the Eagles in an entertaining 4-2 victory for the Citizens in August 2022. All three goals came in the space of 21 second-half minutes as City came from two goals down at half time to claim maximum points.

The prolific striker also scored the only goal for Man City in a narrow 1-0 win at Selhurst Park seven months later, converting from the penalty spot just 12 minutes from time.

In the 2023-24 season, Haaland missed a 2-2 home draw due to injury, but he was fit to start and score City’s third goal in a 4-2 away victory in April 2024.

Haaland also found the net with a first-half header in a 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park in December 2024, before missing City’s 5-2 home triumph in the reverse fixture at the Etihad due to injury.

In his most recent encounter against Palace, Haaland scored either side of half time to help City ease to a 3-0 victory Selhurst Park in December 2025, heading home the opener on the stroke of half time before sealing all three points with a second-half penalty in the 89th minute.