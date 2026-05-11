Man City transfer news: Pep Guardiola has 'concrete plan' to beat Arsenal to 16-year-old 'next Toni Kroos'

By Ben Knapton | 11 May 2026 17:48

Manchester City reportedly have a 'concrete plan' in place to sign 16-year-old sensation Kennet Eichhorn from Hertha Berlin.

The 2009-born talent has already broken into the first team for the German second-tier club, making 18 appearances across all competitions this season and scoring two goals.

Eichhorn has started 13 2. Bundesliga matches for Hertha Berlin, and his progression to senior football at such a young age has inevitably attracted interest from top European teams.

Arsenal are allegedly 'mesmerised' by the Germany Under-17 international, but they are one of just 12 clubs interested in Eichhorn, who has been dubbed the next Toni Kroos.

The Gunners could be left disappointed in their efforts to bring Eichhorn to the Emirates, though, as Florian Plettenberg reports that Man City have an ace up their sleeve.

Man City have 'cooperation' with Bayer Leverkusen for Kennet Eichhorn deal

© Imago / HMB-Media

The Sky Blues are apparently planning to trigger Eichhorn's release clause and then loan him out to Bayer Leverkusen, whom they have had a transfer pact with for some time.

However, nothing is set in stone just yet, and there is still a chance that Pep Guardiola's side could be pipped to the post by one of a few Bundesliga clubs.

Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig - the latter two of whom are renowned for their development of young talents - are also monitoring the situation surrounding the highly-rated teenager.

Eichhorn missed the whole of February and most of March with an ankle injury, but the 16-year-old has now recovered and scored his first league goal of the season in Sunday's 2-1 win over Greuther Furth.

Eichhorn has struggled to stay out of trouble on the field this season, though, picking up seven yellow cards and one red card in the German second tier.

Man City must avoid Claudio Echeverri transfer mistake with Kennet Eichhorn

© Imago / DeFodi Images

City and Leverkusen making a pact for a loan transfer is nothing new, as the Sky Blues shipped 20-year-old playmaker Claudio Echeverri out to Die Werkself in the first half of the 2025-26 season.

However, the Argentinian youngster's move to Germany did not work out as intended, as he played just 11 times for Leverkusen in all competitions, scoring no goals and claiming just one assist.

Echeverri also made just one Bundesliga start for Leverkusen, who agreed to terminate his loan early in January, allowing him to move to La Liga outfit Girona.

If Man City are to win the race for Eichhorn and offer his services to Leverkusen, they must ensure that the 16-year-old does not suffer the Echeverri fate at the BayArena.