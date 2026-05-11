Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'more insistent than ever' on signing PSG star as Mohamed Salah replacement

By Carter White | 11 May 2026 17:27 , Last updated: 11 May 2026 17:27

Liverpool have reportedly set their hearts on the signing of Paris Saint-Germain attacker Bradley Barcola.

The 23-year-old is said to be increasingly receptive to a potential move to Anfield ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, in which the Reds will be looking to compete at the very summit of the standings once again.

After lifting the Premier League trophy at the conclusion of Arne Slot's maiden term in charge, the Dutchman has suffered second season syndrome at Anfield, where the Merseyside outfit have fallen well below expectations.

With just six points left to fight for at the end of the 2025-26 Premier League, the Reds are sitting in fourth position in the top-flight rankings, a mammoth 20 points behind league leaders Arsenal and 15 points back from second-placed Manchester City.

Slot's side are in the process of preparing for a summer of change, with the 20-time English champions supposedly handed a recent boost in their potential pursuit of Paris FC defender Moustapha Mbow.

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut/Icon Sport

Liverpool more insistent than ever on Barcola?

According to French outlet Le 10 Sport, Liverpool are honing in on their possible Mohamed Salah replacement, with the Egyptian king set to depart Anfield after nine success-laden years at the end of the season.

The report claims that Barcola of PSG remains a leading candidate to fill the place of the Reds legend, with the Frenchman 'increasingly receptive' to a possible high-profile switch to the Premier League.

It is believed that the 23-year-old is intrigued by the potential of a regular role in the starting XI of Liverpool, with the right winger often starting on the bench for the Champions League holders this term.

In a fresh twist, it is understood that the Reds are 'more insistent than ever' on bringing Barcola to Merseyside ahead of 2026-27, with Slot's side missing out on the opportunity to sign RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande.

Last summer, Barcola was swayed by the promises of Les Parisiens to remain at Parc des Princes, where he has ultimately earned enough minutes to be considered for a spot in France's World Cup squad.

© Iconsport / Jessica Hornby, Sportimage, SPI

Liverpool's attacking overhaul

With Salah departing at the end of the season, Liverpool will have a gaping hole on their right flank this summer - a spot which was once filled by arguably the club's greatest player in modern times.

Failing to start in the Champions League semi-finals for PSG this season, Barcola would need to step up his performance levels massively in order to replicate the heights of the Egyptian king at Anfield.

The 23-year-old could feature in the Champions League final for Les Parisiens, who are hunting down back-to-back European trophies.