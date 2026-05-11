Chelsea owners BlueCo criticised by Strasbourg boss Gary O'Neil after latest poor result

By Darren Plant | 11 May 2026 10:24

Strasbourg head coach Gary O'Neil has told owners BlueCo that they "messed up" during the winter transfer window.

Despite having once been on course for a Coupe de France and Conference double, Strasbourg have been eliminated at the semi-final stage of both competitions in recent weeks.

Furthermore, accumulating just four points from their last four games in France's top flight has ensured that Strasbourg can finish no higher than eighth position in the Ligue 1 table.

After much promise, Strasbourg will now miss out on European football for next season, and it has led to O'Neil launching a scathing attack on the club's owners and his first-team squad.

© Imago / PsnewZ

O'Neil suggests Strasbourg "messed up" in winter transfer market

As quoted by L'Equipe, O'Neil claims that the club "messed up" in the winter market, while also emphasising that changes need to be made to the club culture, a feeling mirrored by some associated with fellow BlueCo-owned club Chelsea.

O'Neil said: "We really need to work hard this summer to be better. We've already had meetings about recruitment.

"I need two strikers. The owners want to give me the resources to perform next season. But we also need to improve the club culture, the quality of the players, and the squad depth.

"We messed up in January, during the transfer window. We weakened ourselves instead of strengthening the team."

Leading marksman Joaquin Panichelli suffered a serious knee injury in March, while Chelsea-bound Emanuel Emegha has struggled with injuries during 2026.

Chelsea loanee David Datro Fofana has failed to make an impact in three starts and six substitute outings in all competitions.

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

O'Neil says Strasbourg players "blew it" in Angers draw

Meanwhile, O'Neil was hugely disappointed with Sunday's 1-1 draw at Angers, a result which followed their second successive 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League semi-finals.

He added: "We didn't do enough to win, we didn't have the quality for it. We got what we deserved. Monaco lost and we had the opportunity to close the gap on them. We blew it.

"It's kind of a symbol of our season. We can do so much better. I'm angry. I hope the players are too. There are two games left and they have to show me they're good enough to play with us next year. But with a performance like tonight, we won't achieve anything playing like that.

"They disappointed me so much, even more than on Thursday. They have to do better. Football is a shark tank, they need to realize that. I told them we were playing a Cup final and we really didn't play the way we should have."

O'Neil now holds a record of 11 wins, six draws and eight defeats from 25 matches since replacing Liam Rosenior in January.