Southampton vs. Middlesbrough: How to watch Championship playoff second leg, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Oliver Thomas | 11 May 2026 10:00 , Last updated: 11 May 2026 10:07

A place in the Championship playoff final is up for grabs when Southampton lock horns with Middlesbrough this week.

The two teams played out a cagey goalless stalemate in the first leg of last week’s playoff semi-final at the Riverside.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Southampton vs. Middlesbrough kickoff?

Southampton vs. Middlesbrough will kick off at 20:00 UK time on Tuesday night.

This fixture will take place 24 hours after Millwall play host to Hull City in the other playoff semi-final tie.

Where is Southampton vs. Middlesbrough being played?

This playoff contest will take place at St Mary’s, the home of Southampton, which holds a capacity of 32,384.

Southampton are unbeaten across their last five home encounters with Middlesbrough since a slender 1-0 Premier League defeat in September 2003.

How to watch Southampton vs. Middlesbrough in the UK

TV channels

Southampton vs. Middlesbrough will be shown live will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football for viewers in the UK.

Sky Sports Main Event is available on channel 401 for Sky customers, 501 for Virgin Media subscribers and 419 for EE TV/BT viewers.

Sky Sports Football is available on channel 403 for Sky customers, 502 for Virgin Media subscribers and 421 for EE TV/BT viewers.

Online streaming

Sky GO, Sky GO Extra and Sky's NOW TV streaming service will also be offering live coverage of the match between Southampton vs. Middlesbrough, while the match is also being shown on Amazon Prime Video and Paramount+ in the USA.

Highlights

Match highlights of Southampton vs. Middlesbrough will be available on the Sky Sports YouTube channel, as well as the official media platforms of both clubs.

Sky Sports will also provide a highlights package that can be viewed on at least one of their channels after the match.

What is at stake for Southampton and Middlesbrough?

Southampton are enjoying an impressive 19-game unbeaten run in the Championship and they are now just one game away from reaching their second playoff final in three seasons.

However, it would leave a sour taste in the mouths of many if Tonda Eckert’s side do progress to Wembley, as they have been accused of “cheating” by Middlesbrough boss Kim Hellberg after a Saints representative was caught spying at a training session prior to the first leg.

Boro held their own in last week’s 0-0 draw and prevented the Saints from registering a single shot on target at the Riverside, keeping this intriguing tie finely poised.

Just one defeat in seven games has been posted by Middlesbrough, who are looking to reach their first Championship playoff final since 2015 and end their nine-year hiatus from the Premier League.