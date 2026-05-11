Manchester City transfer news: Real Madrid and Bayern Munich target defender as Citizens prepare counter move

By Axel Clody | 11 May 2026 09:42

Manchester City are prepared to offer Josko Gvardiol a new contract amid interest from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, according to reports.

The Croatia international has established himself as a key figure under Pep Guardiola, making 23 appearances this season and contributing two goals and five assists before a tibia fracture sustained in January 2026 brought his campaign to a premature halt.

Real Madrid's squad is expected to undergo significant changes in the summer transfer window, not least following the altercation between Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde that unsettled the dressing room. With Jose Mourinho set to take charge at the Bernabeu, the club is targeting reinforcements across several positions, including central defence.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich Make Their Move

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

According to TeamTalk, Real Madrid have identified Gvardiol as a target, with the LaLiga runners-up already having been linked with Tottenham's Micky van de Ven, FC Bruges' Joel Ordonez and Betis' Natan as potential centre-back additions.

Bayern Munich are also in the picture, reportedly attracted by the 24-year-old's versatility — he is equally capable of operating at left-back — at a time when the Bavarians could lose Alphonso Davies at the end of the season.

The British outlet reports that both clubs have made contact with the player's representatives to assess his personal situation. Gvardiol is contracted to the Premier League runners-up until June 2028.

City Remain Calm as Contract Talks Loom

© Iconsport / Mark Pain / Alamy Live News

Despite the interest from abroad, TeamTalk insists that Manchester City remain relaxed over the defender's future, with the club convinced that Gvardiol is happy at the Etihad Stadium. The sporting department is expected to open contract extension talks in the near future, almost certainly including a salary increase for a player who currently earns £8.7m per year.

Guardiola made his own position clear when asked about the situation at a recent press conference, saying: "I have no info. I would love Gvardiol to stay here. It is not easy to find a player like him so hopefully he can stay."

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have been put on notice.