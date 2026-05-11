Man United plot double teenager deal as Jason Wilcox 'holds talks' with League One club

By Ben Knapton | 11 May 2026 18:11

Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox has reportedly met with Leicester City amid the Red Devils' interest in teenage starlet Jeremy Monga.

The 16-year-old enjoyed a brief taste of Premier League football with the Foxes during the 2024-25 season, becoming the second-youngest player to ever feature in the competition at the time.

Monga has since made a fleeting impact with the Foxes in the 2025-26 campaign, scoring one goal and providing two assists in 27 Championship appearances, but he will be playing League One football next year as things stand.

The 2009-born talent would likely enjoy more regular starts in the third tier than he would in the Premier League or Championship, but Leicester are at risk of having him poached by a Big Six club.

Last month, it was reported that Man United were planning a formal approach for Monga, while Arsenal have also joined the race for the Leicester academy graduate.

Man United chief 'holds talks' with Leicester amid Jeremy Monga interest

© Imago

However, Man Utd may have just taken steps to steal a march on the Gunners, as Roundtable claims that club chief Wilcox recently met with officials from Leicester.

It is unclear whether Monga's future was a topic of discussion, but Man United's academy director Stephen Torpey was supposedly also present at the meeting, suggesting that young players were brought up in conversation.

Monga is expected to leave the King Power Stadium in the summer transfer window, but alongside Arsenal and Man United, Manchester City have also made contact to discuss a deal for the winger.

Last year, Monga agreed an academy scholarship deal with Leicester, which will turn into a professional contract when he turns 17 on July 10.

Monga is likely to depart just a matter of weeks after that deal takes effect, though his terms will at least allow Leicester to recoup a fee for the youngster.

Man United interested in second Leicester talent?

© Iconsport / Maynard Manyowa/News Images/Alamy

Monga is not the only Leicester teenager who could swap the King Power for Old Trafford this summer, as Man United are supposedly also admirers of midfielder Louis Page.

The 17-year-old has also featured regularly for the Foxes first team this season, making 21 senior appearances across all competitions and starting five matches in the Championship.

Page is comfortable in a number six, number eight and number 10 role, and the 2008-born fulcrum has won three caps for England at Under-19 level.