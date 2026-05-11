Preview: Villarreal vs Sevilla - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 11 May 2026 19:11 , Last updated: 11 May 2026 19:14

Sevilla's battle to remain in La Liga will continue on Wednesday evening, when they welcome a Villarreal outfit that are in charge of third spot in the division.

The hosts are 13th in the La Liga table, three points ahead of 18th-placed Alaves, while Villarreal are third, six points ahead of fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.

Match preview

Villarreal will enter Wednesday's match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Mallorca, which stretched the team's unbeaten run in Spain's top flight to five games, and Marcelino's side are now in pole position to finish third in the table ahead of Atletico.

The Yellow Submarine are six points ahead of fourth-placed Atletico with two games left, although they trail Diego Simeone's side in the head-to-head record between the two sides, so there is a scenario which sees Atletico claim third and Villarreal drop to fourth.

Villarreal will again play Champions League football next season, though, and third would represent their best campaign since a runners-up spot in 2007-08.

Marcelino's team have the second-best home record in La Liga this season, claiming 43 points from 17 matches, recording 14 wins in the process.

Earlier this season, Villarreal recorded a 2-1 win over Sevilla at Estadio Ramon, and they have been victorious in each of their last four games against Los Nervionenses.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Sevilla actually lead the overall head-to-head record between the two sides, having posted 25 wins in their 59 meetings, while Villarreal have claimed 17 wins.

Los Nervionenses have only won one of their last eight matches against Villarreal, though, and they will certainly be the underdogs against an impressive Yellow Submarine outfit.

Luis Garcia's side will enter this match off the back of successive wins over Real Sociedad and Espanyol, which has significantly boosted their chances of remaining in the division.

Sevilla are 13th in the table, only five points off seventh-placed Getafe, while they are just three points outside of the relegation zone, so there is still a lot of work to do.

Garcia's team have a difficult end to the campaign, hosting Real Madrid in their next match on May 17 before finishing away to Celta Vigo six days later.

Villarreal La Liga form:

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Sevilla La Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago

Villarreal will be without the services of Juan Foyth and Pau Cabanes due to injury problems, but the Yellow Submarine are otherwise in strong shape for the contest.

Ayoze Perez was on the scoresheet against Mallorca last time out, and the Spaniard could now retain his spot in the final third of the field, with Georges Mikautadze also set to feature.

Nicolas Pepe is also expected to return to the starting side, while Dani Parejo and Pau Navarro should be among those to be brought back into the XI.

As for Sevilla, Marcao is out for the season through injury, while Isaac Romero and Manu Bueno are facing late fitness tests before their availability can be determined.

Akor Adams scored a late winner against Espanyol last time out, and the 26-year-old, who has nine league goals to his name this season, is set to lead the line.

Ruben Vargas is also expected to retain his position in a wide area, while there could be a position in the final third of the field for Djibril Sow.

Villarreal possible starting lineup:

Tenas; Freeman, Navarro, Veiga, Pedraza; Pepe, Gueye, Parejo, Moleiro; Perez, Mikautadze

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Carmona, Castrin, Salas, Suazo; Agoume, Gudelj; Vargas, Sow, Ejuke; Adams

We say: Villarreal 2-1 Sevilla

Villarreal's home record this season has been exceptional, and we are expecting the Yellow Submarine to put another three points on the board despite Sevilla's strong form.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.