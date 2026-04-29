Preview: Girona vs Mallorca - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 29 Apr 2026 11:02 , Last updated: 29 Apr 2026 11:04

Two teams involved in a relegation battle in the final stages of the 2025-26 La Liga campaign will lock horns on Friday night, as Girona welcome Mallorca.

Girona are currently 15th in the La Liga table, four points outside of the relegation zone, while Mallorca are 17th, one point ahead of 18th-placed Sevilla.

Match preview

Girona have only picked up one point from their last three La Liga matches, and that disappointing run of form has seen them drop closer to the relegation zone, with their spot in the division for the 2026-27 campaign certainly under threat heading into the final straight.

The Catalan side have lost their last two games against Real Betis and Valencia, which has contributed to them dropping into 15th spot in the division.

Michel's team are only four points outside of the relegation zone, and a defeat to a relegation rival on Friday night would certainly leave them vulnerable.

The White and Reds will face Rayo Vallecano, Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid and Elche in their final four league matches of the campaign, and their last game of the season could be crucial, with Elche also involved in the relegation battle at this stage.

Girona have faced Mallorca on 21 previous occasions, winning seven and losing nine of those matches, while there have been five draws between the two sides.

© Imago

Mallorca have lost their last two matches against Girona, including a 2-1 defeat in the reverse match earlier this season, but they have been victorious in three of their last five games.

The Pirates will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Alaves, which was a setback after picking up seven points from their previous three games to aid their fight against relegation.

Martin Demichelis' side are currently 17th in the La Liga table, one point outside of the bottom three, while they are only two points ahead of 19th-placed Levante.

Mallorca's home form this season is the seventh-best in the division, but they have the worst away record, only picking up six points from 16 matches, which is a concern ahead of this game.

The Pirates will take on Villarreal, Getafe, Levante and Real Oviedo in their final four league games of the season, and it is shaping up to be a fascinating conclusion to the relegation battle.

Girona La Liga form:

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Mallorca La Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Girona will be without the services of Alex Moreno through suspension, with the defender picking up a milestone yellow card during the clash with Valencia last time out.

Meanwhile, Donny van de Beek, Abel Ruiz, Vladyslav Vanat, Juan Carlos and Portu will miss out on Friday night due to injury problems.

Alejandro Frances is expected to benefit from Moreno's absence to feature in the starting side, while there should be another spot in the side for Thomas Lemar.

As for Mallorca, Lucas Bergstrom remains unavailable for selection through injury, while Antonio Raillo, Jan Salas, Marash Kumbulla, Mateo Joseph and Zito Luvumbo need to be assessed.

The team did not suffer any fresh issues against Alaves last time out, but there could be a change in a midfield area, with Manu Morlanes potentially coming in for Pablo Torre.

Vedat Muriqi has had an outstanding season, scoring 21 times in Spain's top flight this season, and there will be another spot in the final third of the field for the striker.

Girona possible starting lineup:

Gazzaniga; Martinez, Reis, Blind, Frances; Martin, Witsel; Tsygankov, Lemar, Ounahi; Echeverri

Mallorca possible starting lineup:

Roman; Maffeo, Lopez, Valjent, Mojica; Costa, Mascarell, Darder; Morlanes; Muriqi, Virgili

We say: Girona 1-1 Mallorca

Mallorca's away form this season has been incredibly poor, so it is very difficult to back the Pirates to win on Friday, but we believe that a point could be on the cards for the visitors.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.